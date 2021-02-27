Forgan owned area championship night at Boomer Fieldhouse.
Both Forgan teams advanced to the state tournament by winning area championships on Friday.
Forgan's girls defeated Leedey 61-51 with three players in double figures led by Parker McIntyre's 18 points. Autumn Seaton scored 14 and Reagan Kirkhart 12.
Leedey got 20 points from Karlee Danielson and Rylie Gore finished with 11.
Forgan took the lead in the second period and held it throughout. The closest Leedey could get in the fourth quarter was four points.
Leedey will play Beaver at 6 p.m. Saturday for the second state tourney bid from Area 1.
In the boys game, Forgan led all but the first couple of seconds in taking a 61-44 victory.
Kaden Delatorre led the Bulldogs with 22 points and Kobe McGowan and Jordan McGowan combined for 29 more.
Tyrone got 22 points from Roberto Hernandez.
The Bobcats will face Leedey at 8 p.m. on Saturday
Two area girls teams advanced to state as Seiling beat Okarche 60-43 and Vici downed Caddo 50-43 in Class A.
In Class B girls, Hammon lost 51-47 to Lookeba-Sickles and will play again Saturday.
In Class A boys at Enid, Arapaho-Butler edge Calumet 36-33 to earn a state trip. Calumet will play Texhoma at 8 p.m. Saturday for the second berth.
