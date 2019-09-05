Two years ago, the Woodward Boomers used a fourth quarter touchdown to beat Clinton 18-17 in the Tornado Bowl.
It was Woodward's victory over Clinton since 1994 and first in Clinton since 1989.
The current Boomer team will try and duplicate that feat tonight in the season opener for both teams.
Kickoff at the Tornado Bowl, newly adorned with artificial turf, is 7 p.m.
Several of the starters on this year's Boomer team started or were on the field often in that upset win two years ago, perhaps negating some of Clinton's normal home field advantage.
Of course, Clinton has advantages of its own, including momentum from a rebounding 11-2 season that came up a play or two short of the Class 4A state championship game a year ago - a season that included a 42-12 win in Boomer Stadium.
This year's Clinton team, the second under John Higbee, returns five starters on offense and six on defense.
Offensively look for the Tornadoes to run primarily out of the I formation typically featuring the tailback in the running game. Clinton historically features the toss sweep and passes out of play action. This year's club is fast and deep at the receiver positions.
The Boomers, under direction of a new head coach in Rick Luetjen, will counter with a 3-3-5 type defense to take advantage of a talented group of skill players as well.
On the defensive side, the Boomers will see Clinton's traditional 5-2 look featuring Eddie Gonzales and Cayden Powell, plus good speed in the secondary.
The Boomers like to be somewhat unpredictable on offense with Parker Pruett at quarterback. He has plenty of weapons around including big-play types in Drake Parker and Daniel Fraire, plus a big, veteran offensive line.
Other keys in season openers typically revolve around the kicking game, which often isn't featured as much in preseason scrimmages, and avoiding turnovers or taking advantage of turnovers you are able to force.
The area schedule tonight includes Alex at Laverne, Medford at Buffalo, Mooreland at Hinton, Chisholm at Fairview, Sharon-Mutual at Seiling, Shattuck at Destiny Christian and Deer Creek Lamont at Waynoka.
In the panhandle, Tyrone goes to Turpin and the Hooker Bulldogs host Booker, Texas.
Several area teams have already played a game this season, taking advantage of zero week.
Looking at area matchups:
• In Seiling, a pair of explosive offenses will clash. The host Wildcats put up 50 points in a road win at Carnegie last week with Bryson Gore scoring five touchdowns. Payton Gregory adds to a powerful rushing attack. Sharon-Mutual has its own instant offense in quarterback Alex Carter who rushed for 312 yards in a loss to Cherokee last week. He also tossed a touchdown pass. The key may be which team can put together some stops on defense.
• Shattuck, ranked No. 1 in most Class B polls, takes a 1-0 record on the road against Destiny Christian, an independent school in Del City. The Indians were impressive in dismantling defending Class C champion Tipton 50-0 in a half last week. Destiny Christian is 0-1 after a 60-14 loss to a home school team from Wichita. Shattuck's win over Tipton was also the 150th victory for head coach Troy Bullard.
• Mooreland put on an impressive effort against Cordell, winning 29-0 with a strong defensive performance that included an interception return for a score by Keeton Bowers. Hinton is also 1-0 with a 25-6 win over Walters last week.
• Laverne is looking for its first win over Alex after a couple of playoff losses and a 60-30 setback in the regular season last year. That was, however, a young Tiger team. This year while still young the Tigers have plenty of experience from a 9-3 state quarterfinal club. Alex also returns lots of firepower from an 8-4 club.
• Buffalo beat Medford twice last year, but the second game was a lot closer. This year, the Bison are reloading in some key areas though they return a good base from last year's semifinal club. Medford is now coached by Blake Lamle, who was Buffalo's coach several years back.
• Waynoka won last year's contest over DCLA 56-8 and Scott Cline returns a solid nucleus led by junior quarterback Cason Olson, who accounted for 1,200 yards in total offense, and senior running back Brady Blankenship. Lineman Tace Bellen leads the Eagles, who also have a returning quarterback in sophomore Palladin Compala.
• Chisholm and Fairview are both licking wounds from lopsided losses last week. Fairview dropped a 39-8 decision at Perry while Chisholm moved up a couple of classes and lost to 4A top 10 Weatherford 36-8. This will be the home opener for Fairview.
