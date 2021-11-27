Shattuck and Laverne won quarterfinal games on Friday and will square off Saturday in the Class B football semifinals.
Shattuck used a powerful running game to eliminate Pioneer 30-14 while Laverne exploded for 52 first quarter points in a 68-9 mercy rule win over Summit Christian.
The teams met in the final regular season game with Laverne overcoming a 16-6 half-time deficit to win 32-16. Laverne is 12-0 and Shattuck 10-2.
The semifinal game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Woodward High School's Boomer Stadium.
Against Pioneer, Jesse Gibson ran for 212 yards on 33 carries and scored all four touchdowns, on runs of 1, 3 and 5 yards and a 4-yard pass from Braden Whipple. Gibson also had one conversion run and Whipple two.
The Indians dominated ball possession and had 310 of their 328 yards on the ground.
Pioneer led 6-0 early but Shattuck scored 30 unanswered points to take a 30-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Pioneer had just 90 total yards against the Indian defense and only 10 came on the ground.
Summit Christian actually scored first against Laverne on a 24-yard field goal.
That was pretty much the highlight for the Eagles.
By the time the first quarter ended, the Tigers were up 52-3 and the game was over by halftime.
Gabe Lovell got the scoring going with a 38-yard run midway through the first quarter. That was followed in short order by runs of 42 and 25 yards by Felix Teal, 28 yards by Lovell, a 39-yard pass from Peyton Freeman to Logen Freeman, an interception return for a score by Loegen Freeman and a 24-yard run by Houston Bockelman - all in the last 5:25 of the quarter.
In the second period, Lovell ran for a 35-yard score and Teal a 72-yard touchdown.
Summit Christian scored the last points of the game.
Lovell scored on all three of his runs and Teal on three of his five carries. In total, Teal had 152 yards rushing.
Also in the semifinals are the Balko-Forgan Bulls after a 58-12 rout of Davenport. The Bulls will face a Dewar team that outslugged Seiling 86-52 in the quarterfinals.
Balko-Forgan will face Dewar at 7 p.m. at Enid High School.
Against Davenport, Jaden Hall tossed three touchdown passes and had four scores on the ground to lead Balko-Forgan. Jordan McGowan caught a pair of touchdown passes.
Hall threw for 160 yards and ran for 211 more.
Balko-Forgan had 449 yards in total offense and led 22-0 before Davenport got on the board. At the half, the Bulls led 52-12 and ended the game with five minutes left in the third period.
In Class C, Timberlake and Mountain View-Gotebo advanced to the championship game.
Timberlake rolled up 676 yards in offense to blast Tyrone 64-14. J. J. Pippin scored six touchdowns and Merric Judd four as the Tigers moved into the championship game for the second year in a row. Ethan Jenlink had four touchdown passes.
Connor Witt and Rylan Johnson had touchdowns for Tyrone.
Mouintain View-Gotebo beat Waynoka 48-2 in the other semifinal.
The championship game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Here are the other week 4 playoff games
Class 6A-1 championship
Jenks vs. Union, 1 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma
Class 6A-2 championship
Deer Creek vs. Bixby, 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Central Oklahoma
Class 5A championship
McAlester vs. Collinsville, 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma
Class 4A championship
Clinton vs. Tuttle, 7 p.m. Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma
Class 3A championship
Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall, 1 p.m. Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma
Class 2A semifinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Eufaula vs. Marlow at Putnam City
Beggs vs. Washington at Langston University
Class A semifinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Morrison vs. Ringling at Western Heights High School
Pawhuska vs. Cashion at Ponca City High School
