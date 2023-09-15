Fifth-ranked Newcastle scored the first 27 points of the game and went on to defeat the Boomers 69-7 in non-district football Friday at Boomer Stadium.
The Racers, 3-0, scored on their second possession after the teams traded turnovers, then made it 14-0 after a big punt return set them up on the Boomers’ 35-yard line.
An interception return for a score made it 21-0.
The Boomers then drove inside the Racer 30 before stalling. Big plays early in the drive were a 29-yard pass from Ryan Douglas-Fischer to Carson Medina and an 11-yard run by Ace Long.
The Boomers pinned the Racers on their five, but Newcastle proceeded to go 95 yards and take a 27-0 lead.
On their next possession, the Boomers went 73 yards in 10 plays for their only score. Douglas-Fischer and Medina connected for 26 yards to convert a third down, then Ben Cheap took a pass from Douglas-Fischer and weaved his way through the defense for a 27-yard touchdown. Long’s conversion made it 27-7 with 1:40 left in the half.
Newcastle, though, answered with a scoring drive, beating the clock to go up 34-7 with 12 seconds remaining in the half.
The second half was all Newcastle. The Racers scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass, two runs of 7 yards each, a 17-yard run and a 73-yard punt return.
Woodward didn’t threaten in the second half.
The Boomers, 0-3, will travel to Cache on Friday for the District 4A-1 opener.
Scoreboard
Class B-C
Laverne 48, Okeene 22
Shattuck 50, Snyder 0
Boise City 18, Balko-Forgan 12
Ringwood 48, Waynoka 32
Covington-Douglas 64, DCLA 14
Turpin 44, Buffalo 6
Coyle 22, Geary 12
Tyrone 46, Beaver 0
Seiling 18, Oklahoma Bible Academy 14
Corn Bible 42, Canton 38
Pond Creek-Hunter 38, Medford 6
Class A
Hinton 55, Carnegie 20
Hobart 41, Burns Flat-Dill City 13
Walters 49, Cashion 7
Texhoma 54, Watonga 19
Apache 26, Ringling 0
Mangum 49, Sayre 20
Minco 67, Merritt 24
Class 4A
Elgin 43, Weatherford 7
Chickasha 38, Anadarko 8
Carl Albert 56, Elk City 14
Guthrie 20, Tuttle 3
Blanchard 34, Shawnee 31
Heritage Hall 55, John Marshall 6
Class 6A
Sand Springs 27, Ponca City 14
Midwest City 31, Putnam City North 13
Edmond North 42, Enid 27
