boomer football

Fifth-ranked Newcastle scored the first 27 points of the game and went on to defeat the Boomers 69-7 in non-district football Friday at Boomer Stadium.

The Racers, 3-0, scored on their second possession after the teams traded turnovers, then made it 14-0 after a big punt return set them up on the Boomers’ 35-yard line.

An interception return for a score made it 21-0.

The Boomers then drove inside the Racer 30 before stalling. Big plays early in the drive were a 29-yard pass from Ryan Douglas-Fischer to Carson Medina and an 11-yard run by Ace Long.

The Boomers pinned the Racers on their five, but Newcastle proceeded to go 95 yards and take a 27-0 lead.

On their next possession, the Boomers went 73 yards in 10 plays for their only score. Douglas-Fischer and Medina connected for 26 yards to convert a third down, then Ben Cheap took a pass from Douglas-Fischer and weaved his way through the defense for a 27-yard touchdown. Long’s conversion made it 27-7 with 1:40 left in the half.

Newcastle, though, answered with a scoring drive, beating the clock to go up 34-7 with 12 seconds remaining in the half.

The second half was all Newcastle. The Racers scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass, two runs of 7 yards each, a 17-yard run and a 73-yard punt return.

Woodward didn’t threaten in the second half.

The Boomers, 0-3, will travel to Cache on Friday for the District 4A-1 opener.

Scoreboard

Class B-C

Laverne 48, Okeene 22

Shattuck 50, Snyder 0

Boise City 18, Balko-Forgan 12

Ringwood 48, Waynoka 32

Covington-Douglas 64, DCLA 14

Turpin 44, Buffalo 6

Coyle 22, Geary 12

Tyrone 46, Beaver 0

Seiling 18, Oklahoma Bible Academy 14

Corn Bible 42, Canton 38

Pond Creek-Hunter 38, Medford 6

Class A

Hinton 55, Carnegie 20

Hobart 41, Burns Flat-Dill City 13

Walters 49, Cashion 7

Texhoma 54, Watonga 19

Apache 26, Ringling 0

Mangum 49, Sayre 20

Minco 67, Merritt 24

Class 4A

Elgin 43, Weatherford 7

Chickasha 38, Anadarko 8

Carl Albert 56, Elk City 14

Guthrie 20, Tuttle 3

Blanchard 34, Shawnee 31

Heritage Hall 55, John Marshall 6

Class 6A

Sand Springs 27, Ponca City 14

Midwest City 31, Putnam City North 13

Edmond North 42, Enid 27

