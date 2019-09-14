A dominant second half performance lifted the Boomers to a 28-20 win over Elk City at Boomer Stadium on Friday.
Woodward’s defense allowed just 66 yards and two first downs over the final 24 minutes as the Boomers overcame a 20-14 halftime deficit.
Offensively, Drake Parker delivered a monster game with 263 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries behind a veteran offensive front. Parker had scoring runs of 63, 25, 39 and 17 yards.
Elk City scored on its initial three possessions, but late in the second period the Boomers got a key stop and took that momentum into the second half.
Forcing a quick three and out to start the third period, the Boomer offense quickly moved into scoring position but fumbled on a third down play at the Elk City 21.
Woodward started the next possession on its 25 and this time converted. Woodward overcame a pair of third down situations, then scored when Parker busted free from 39 yards out early in the fourth period.
Daniel Pinckard’s extra point gave the Boomers their first lead, 21-20, with 11:04 left to play.
The Elks attempted a run out of punt formation on their next possession and it went nowhere, giving Woodward a short field from the 24.
Three runs later the Boomers were in the end zone as Parker broke a tackle and went 17 yards for the score.
The Elks mounted their only threat of the half on their next possession, reaching a first down at the Boomer 22.
But an incomplete pass and two running plays netted just six yards. A fourth down pass into the end zone was broken up.
Woodward took over and ran out the clock, giving Rick Luetjen his first win as the Boomers head coach.
Woodward improved to 1-1 while Elk City is 0-2 and owners of a 14-game losing streak.
The Elks scored early after a short Boomer punt, then got another score when Day Day Thompson broke loose from several tacklers and raced 37 yards for a touchdown for a quick 14-0 lead.
Parker answered with a 63 yard score two plays later.
Thompson scored again on a 15-yard run but the missed extra point left the Elks ahead 20-7 early in the second period.
Woodward came right back, going 56 yards in five plays with Parker’s 25-yard run and the conversion making it 20-14.
That’s where it stayed going into the break.
Woodward goes on the road next Friday to take on the Weatherford Eagles.
In area games on Friday, Sharon-Mutual got its first win of the season, 66-16 over Waukomis.
Alex Carter ran for 235 yards and five touchdowns, and Gabe Sessoms had 145 yards and three scores for the Trojans, who ended the game via the mercy rule early in the fourth quarter.
Carter had scoring runs of 53, 28, 37, 27 and 55 yards. Sessoms scored on runs of 5, 54 and 80 yards. Carter also scored on a 52-yard fumble recovery.
Sharon-Mutual had 397 yards in total offense on just 23 plays while limiting Waukomis to 139 total yards.
Also, Mooreland beat Merritt 20-0 to go to 3-0. The Bearcats recorded their second shutout of the season and have allowed just seven points through three games.
Keaton Bowers got the scoring started for Mooreland with a two-yard run and later in the first quarter Conner Scarborough broke off a 60-yard score. Dawson Frazier and Landon Crawford teamed up on a 60-yard touchdown pass in the third period for the final score.
Cherokee edged Waynoka 20-12, outscoring the Railroaders 14-0 in the second half.
Waynoka's Cason Olson had a 25-yard touchdown run and connected with receiver Leon Seiger for a 70-yard score.
Laverne moved to 2-0 with a 74-28 rout of Garber. The Tigers rolled up 526 yards in total offense and got five touchdown runs from sophomore quarterback Peyton Freeman. Houston Bockelman had a 62-yard touchdown run and Freedom had touchdown passes to Rustin Dome and Gabe Lovell.
Seiling also stayed unbeaten, going to 3-0 with a 48-6 win over Pioneer.
Bryson gore scored three touchdowns and Noah Hammons threw a pair of touchdown passes for Seiling. Payton Gregory added a score.
Seiling had 501 yards in total offense. Hammons was 7 of 12 passing for 138 yards.
Shattuck continued its strong start with a 46-16 victory over previously unbeaten Burns Flat-Dill City. The top-ranked Indians are 3-0.
Buffalo also stayed perfect, crushing Canton 54-8. The Bison are 2-0. Canton fell to 2-1.
