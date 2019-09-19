Woodward gets its second shot at a top 10 ranked team tonight as the Boomers travel to Eagle Stadium in Weatherford.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The host team is ranked 7th to 9th in various polls despite taking a 28-25 home loss to Piedmont a week ago. Weatherford beat Chisholm in the season opener during zero week.
The Boomers are 1-1 after a 28-20 come-from-behind home win over Elk City last week. The loss came in week one to top 5 Clinton.
A downhill running game sparked the Boomers against Elk City as Drake Parker ran for over 270 yards with the Boomer offensive line and fullback Nash Hunter taking control of the Elk defense from about the middle of the second period.
Defensively, the Boomers were dominant in the second half, allowing just two first downs and shutting down the Elks running game completely. Elk City only had 66 yards after intermission, most coming on a late drive.
Weatherford's offense will try and challenge the Boomers in a variety of ways.
Jaxon Ratteree is a three-year starter at quarterback and has proven to be a run-pass threat this year. Michael Mayfield and Ethan Downs, one of the highest rated junior players in the state, are key targets. Sam Hoffman has a 100-yard rushing night this season.
On defense, the Eagles had trouble with the size and physical play of Piedmont a week ago. The Wildcats were able to move the ball on the ground against the Eagles.
The Boomers will also be looking to snap a five-game losing streak to the Eagles.
Woodward's last victory in the series came in 2013 when the Boomers won 34-0 in Weatherford in a game that finished on Saturday morning due to a series of weather delays.
The area schedule includes Alva at Fairview, Buffalo at Turpin, Canton at Kremlin-Hillsdale, Burns Flat-Dill City at Laverne, Mooreland at Sayre, Regent Prep at Okeene, Waukomis at Seiling and Waynoka at Geary.
Start time everywhere is 7 p.m.
Several teams are off this week as they have an open date before the start of district play due to playing on zero week.
Mooreland's Bearcats are looking for a 4-0 start and have a good chance to get it against a Sayre team that is 0-2, scoring just 12 points this season. A dominant defense and strong running game fuels the Bearcats, who have allowed only seven points all season.
Fairview broke through with a win at Sayre last week and the Yellowjackets will try and even their season mark against Alva, 0-2 with close losses to Thomas and Watonga.
Seiling goes for a 4-0 start and will be heavily favored over a Waukomis team that has struggled with numbers all season. Waukomis is 0-3 and gave up 66 points in a loss to Sharon-Mutual last week. Seiling is averaging 47 points a game.
Laverne also looks to remain unbeaten hosting a Burns Flat-Dill City club coming off a loss to Shattuck a week ago. Laverne put up 74 points in a win over Garber.
Another unbeaten team, Buffalo, will go on the road for the first time this year against Turpin. The host Cardinals are 0-3 and have struggled to stop people, giving up 56 and 40 points in the last two games.
Okeene, playing this year as an 8-man independent, hosts Class B power Regent Prep this week. Regent Prep, which lost to Shattuck in the state finals last year, is 2-0 so far while Okeene has lost two straight since beating Maud in the season opener. The Whippets have allowed an average of 65 points in the last two games.
Waynoka (1-1) is looking to get bounce back from a tough loss to Cherokee last week. Geary is 1-1 with a loss to Canton and win over Corn Bible Academy.
