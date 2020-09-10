BETHANY - Two teams looking to break into the win column for the first time in the young season clash here Friday.
The Woodward Boomers are 0-1 so far after a close loss to Clinton last week while Bethany is 0-2 with losses to highly ranked teams in Jones (Class 3A) and John Marshall (Class 4A).
This will mark the first meeting between the programs in football.
Woodward, in part due to five turnovers, fell behind Clinton 26-7 before storming back in the final five minutes to make it 26-21.
Fixing the turnover issue will be a key for the Boomers as they play on the road for the second week in a row.
The Boomers will also look to establish the running game against a fast, athletic Bethany defense led by linemen Alex Millspaugh and Payton Tolle. Millspaugh had 61 tackles last season.
Woodward's running game will likely feature Parker Schmitz and Nash Hunter with quarterbacks Wyatt Pope and Sam Cheap also utilizing run-pass option plays.
The passing game keyed the Boomers' comeback against Clinton with Sam Cheap and Zach Chavez connecting on a couple of scoring plays.
Bethany's offense features quarterback Gray Adams who has thrown for 473 yards and two touchdowns. He also has four interceptions. Tolle, at 6-7, is a big threat in the passing game. Bethany has also struggled with turnovers, giving the ball up eight times so far.
Woodward's defense had a solid night, limiting Clinton's powerful running game and picking up with key stops in the fourth period to help fuel the rally.
Kickoff at Bethany is 7 p.m.
The area schedule on Friday includes Laverne at Waurika, Buffalo at Pond Creek-Hunter, Seiling at Okeene, Shattuck at Destiny Christian, Tyrone at Balko-Forgan, Beaver at Canton, Boise City at Turpin and Alva at Fairview. Mooreland's scheduled game with the Chisholm JV on Thursday was canceled.
Game time everywhere is 7 p.m.
Shattuck, ranked No. 1 in Class B, is on the road for the second consecutive game and faces an unbeaten opponent in Destiny Christian, a private school in Del City.
The Indians handled Tipton 46-0 in the opener two weeks ago. Destiny Christian is 2-0 with wins over Alex and Wellston, scoring 114 points in the two games, but also giving up 50 points.
Laverne is also on the road for the second consecutive game and will be trying to even its record at 1-1. The Tigers dropped their opener to Cherokee, 28-20. Waurika has yet to play after its first game with Grandfield was canceled.
Buffalo had the week off after a 12-0 road win over Balko-Forgan in its opener. The Bison will look to make it 2-0 against Class B Pond Creek-Hunter, which beat Sharon-Mutual two weeks ago. Pond Creek-Hunter's second game was canceled. Panther quarterback Corbin Burnham will challenge the Bison secondary. He threw for over 300 yards in the win over Sharon-Mutual.
Seiling also goes on the road looking for win number one. The Wildcats were routed 60-12 by Pioneer two weeks ago but look to reverse things against an Okeene team that is 0-2. The Whippets have lost to Canton and Waynoka, giving up 76 points in the two games. They did show some offense in the loss to Waynoka, scoring 32 points.
Tyrone, a top five team in Class C, opened last week with an impressive 68-26 rout of Turpin. Balko-Forgan is 0-1.
Beaver is 0-2 with losses by a combined 94-6 margin while Canton is off to a 2-0 start, beating Okeene and Geary, averaging 38 points a game in the process. Zach Bromlow and Jake Sinclair lead the Canton offense.
Fairview has started the season 1-1, edging Hobart 20-19 and losing a competiive game at Chisholm, 19-8. The Yellowjackets face an Alva team that is 0-2, losing to highly-ranked teams in Kingfisher and Thomas. The Goldbugs have allowed 101 points in the two losses.
