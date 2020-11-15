Second round Oklahoma high school football playoffs.

All games Friday unless noted

Class 6A-1

Westmoore at Edmond Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Broken Arrow at Union, 7 p.m.

Mustang at Owasso, 7 p.m.

Norman North at Jenks, 7 p.m.

Class 6A-2

Sand Springs at Stillwater

Putnam North at Choctaw, 7 p.m.

Del City at Bixby, 7 p.m.

Booker T. Washington at Midwest City, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Piedmont at El Reno, 7 p.m.

McAlester at Pryor, 7 p.m.

Claremore at Coweta, 7 p.m.

Duncan at Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Ardmore at Carl Albert, 7 p.m.

Tahlequah at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.

Shawnee at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

Guthrie at Lawton MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Cushing at Weatherford, 7 p.m.

Grove at Hilldale, 7 p.m.

Sallisaw at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Tuttle, 7 p.m.

Cache at Blanchard, 7 p.m.

Broken Bow at Bristow, 7 p.m.

Skiatook at Poteau, 7 p.m.

Ada at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Plainview at Heritage Hall, 7 p.m.

Berryill at Verdigris, 7 p.m.

Tulsa Central at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.

Sulphur at Anadarko, 7 p.m.

Perkins at Kingston, 7 p.m.

Vinita at Stigler, 7 p.m.

Checotah at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.

Lone Grove at Kingfisher, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Kellyville at Oklahoma Chrisitan, 7 p.m.

Davis at Community Christian, 7 p.m.

Antlers at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Sperry, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Marlow, 7 p.m.

Meeker at Chandler, 7 p.m.

Rejoice Christian at Metro Christian, 7 p.m.

Atoka at Vian, 7 p.m.

Keys at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.

Morris at Beggs, 7 p.m.

Prague at Millwood, 7 p.m.

Christian Heritage at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Kiefer at Adair, 7 p.m.

Spiro at Idabel, 7 p.m.

Purcell at Washington, 7 p.m.

Jones at Luther, 7 p.m.

Class A

Cordell at Thomas, 7 p.m.

Dibble at Tonkawa, 7 p.m.

Quapaw at Pawnee, 7 p.m.

Konawa at Colcord, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Bible at Ringling, 7 p.m.

Texhoma at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Mounds at Wewoka, 7 p.m.

Morrison at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.

Hominy at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.

Warner at Okemah, 7 p.m.

Mooreland at Minco, 7 p.m.

Crescent at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Allen at Gore, 7 p.m.

Commerce at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Elmore City-Pernell at Cashion, 7 p.m.

Apache at Hooker, 7 p.m.

Class B

Seiling at Laverne, 7 p.m.

Southwest Covenant at Waurika, 7 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Garber at Davenport, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.

Turpin at Ringwood, 7 p.m.

Drumright at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Quinton, 7 p.m.

Weleetka at Dewar, 7 p.m.

Depew at Covington-Douglas, 7 p.m.

Balko-Forgan at Cherokee, 7 p.m.

Tipton at Caddo, 7 p.m.

Barnsdall at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.

Wetumka at Keota, 7 p.m.

Alex at Empire, 7 p.m.

Okeene at Shattuck, 7 p.m.

Class C

Boise City at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Bluejacket at Sasakwa, 7 p.m.

Oaks at Timberlake, 7 p.m.

Waynoka at Maysville, 7 p.m.

Sharon-Mutual at Mountain View-Gotebo, 7 p.m.

Maud at Medford, 7 p.m.

Bowlegs at Midway, 7 p.m.

Fox at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

