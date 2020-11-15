Second round Oklahoma high school football playoffs.
All games Friday unless noted
Class 6A-1
Westmoore at Edmond Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Broken Arrow at Union, 7 p.m.
Mustang at Owasso, 7 p.m.
Norman North at Jenks, 7 p.m.
Class 6A-2
Sand Springs at Stillwater
Putnam North at Choctaw, 7 p.m.
Del City at Bixby, 7 p.m.
Booker T. Washington at Midwest City, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Piedmont at El Reno, 7 p.m.
McAlester at Pryor, 7 p.m.
Claremore at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Duncan at Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Ardmore at Carl Albert, 7 p.m.
Tahlequah at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.
Shawnee at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Guthrie at Lawton MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Cushing at Weatherford, 7 p.m.
Grove at Hilldale, 7 p.m.
Sallisaw at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Newcastle at Tuttle, 7 p.m.
Cache at Blanchard, 7 p.m.
Broken Bow at Bristow, 7 p.m.
Skiatook at Poteau, 7 p.m.
Ada at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Plainview at Heritage Hall, 7 p.m.
Berryill at Verdigris, 7 p.m.
Tulsa Central at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
Sulphur at Anadarko, 7 p.m.
Perkins at Kingston, 7 p.m.
Vinita at Stigler, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.
Lone Grove at Kingfisher, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Kellyville at Oklahoma Chrisitan, 7 p.m.
Davis at Community Christian, 7 p.m.
Antlers at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Sperry, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Marlow, 7 p.m.
Meeker at Chandler, 7 p.m.
Rejoice Christian at Metro Christian, 7 p.m.
Atoka at Vian, 7 p.m.
Keys at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.
Morris at Beggs, 7 p.m.
Prague at Millwood, 7 p.m.
Christian Heritage at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Kiefer at Adair, 7 p.m.
Spiro at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Purcell at Washington, 7 p.m.
Jones at Luther, 7 p.m.
Class A
Cordell at Thomas, 7 p.m.
Dibble at Tonkawa, 7 p.m.
Quapaw at Pawnee, 7 p.m.
Konawa at Colcord, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Bible at Ringling, 7 p.m.
Texhoma at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Mounds at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Morrison at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.
Hominy at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.
Warner at Okemah, 7 p.m.
Mooreland at Minco, 7 p.m.
Crescent at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Allen at Gore, 7 p.m.
Commerce at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Elmore City-Pernell at Cashion, 7 p.m.
Apache at Hooker, 7 p.m.
Class B
Seiling at Laverne, 7 p.m.
Southwest Covenant at Waurika, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Garber at Davenport, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.
Turpin at Ringwood, 7 p.m.
Drumright at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Quinton, 7 p.m.
Weleetka at Dewar, 7 p.m.
Depew at Covington-Douglas, 7 p.m.
Balko-Forgan at Cherokee, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Caddo, 7 p.m.
Barnsdall at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.
Wetumka at Keota, 7 p.m.
Alex at Empire, 7 p.m.
Okeene at Shattuck, 7 p.m.
Class C
Boise City at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Bluejacket at Sasakwa, 7 p.m.
Oaks at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Waynoka at Maysville, 7 p.m.
Sharon-Mutual at Mountain View-Gotebo, 7 p.m.
Maud at Medford, 7 p.m.
Bowlegs at Midway, 7 p.m.
Fox at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.