The date, time and place is set.
For the 16 teams in the Class 5A football playoffs tonight, the goal is in front of them.
Released on Thursday, the Class 5A state championship game will be played at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 in Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium.
This year, for the first time since 2013, the Woodward Boomers are among the 16 teams chasing that gold football in Class 5A.
Woodward, the fourth seed from District 5A-2, travels to face Noble, the District 5A-1 champion with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Noble comes into the game 9-1 with the loss to Piedmont in week three of the season. The Boomers are 5-5 and lost to Piedmont last week, the only common opponent between the schools.
The Boomer defense will face an offense that likes to spread the field and throw the ball. Austin Fisher is a run-pass threat at quarterback and appears to have a quality group of receivers.
The Bears obviously can put points on the board, scoring 40 or more points in seven of 10 games this season. Only Piedmont held the Bears under 30 points. Noble's highest point total was 72 against El Reno, in a game where they allowed 62 points.
Woodward's defense has shown an ability to slow teams down, posting one shutout and limiting four other teams to 20 points or less. The Boomers have also scored some points with defense this year.
A big key for the Boomers will be controlling the ball and turning scoring opportunities into points.
Woodward has a strong power running attack and last week mixed in some passing with Parker Pruett tossing three touchdown passes. Drake Parker and Daniel Fraire are both big play threats.
Noble's defense has been up and down with six teams scoring 23 or more points against the Bears.
Woodward is looking for its first playoff win since 2013 - a road victory at Ada. The Boomers last three playoff victories have been on the road.
Noble also missed the playoffs last season but was in the state semifinals two years ago.
Woodward and Noble have played 12 times since the early 1980s and Woodward holds a 7-5 series advantage. Noble won the last meeting in 2006.
The winner faces Tulsa Kelley or Collinsville next week.
Other first round matchups in Class 5A include Pryor at Tulsa Edison, Ardmore at McGuinness, Duncan at Carl Albert, Claremore at McAlester, Coweta at Tahlequah and Piedmont at El Reno.
Tonight's area playoff schedule includes:
Class A: Mooreland at Mangum, Sayre at Thomas, Hobart at Texhoma, Oklahoma Bible at Frederick
Class B: Garber at Shattuck, Turpin at Pioneer, Ringwood at Laverne, Seiling at Cherokee
Class C: Sharon-Mutual at Tipton (7:30 p.m.), Maysville at Waynoka.
Start time is 7 p.m. unless noted.
Perhaps the most interesting among the Class A games has Mooreland at Mangum.
The Bearcats are 7-3, but not all that far from 10-0 behind a strong defense and running game. Mooreland has allowed fewer than 10 points in six of 10 games and has three shutouts.
All three Bearcat losses have been by a touchdown or less.
Mangum has posted a 9-1 record with the only loss 41-40 to Hobart in midseason. Mangum has shown plenty of offense, scoring 30 or more points in all but two games and one of those ended early due to weather.
Texhoma is home but faces a difficult challenge in 7-2 Hobart. Texhoma has won four in row since a close loss to Thomas.
In Class B, Shattuck and Laverne are both big favorites at home.
Shattuck is looking for a third consecutive Class B championship and pretty much dominated everyone in the regular season, scoring over 40 points in eight games.
Garber has a 4-6 mark.
Laverne goes into the playoffs 8-2 with the losses to Shattuck and Burns Flat. Ringwood has a 7-3 record.
Both teams can put points on the board in a hurry.
Seiling will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid and also reverse a midseason 38-0 loss to Cherokee. The Wildcats struggled down the stretch, scoring just 14 points in their last three games.
Sharon-Mutual takes a two-game winning streak as it visits defending state champion Tipton.
The Trojans have shown up strong on offense most of the season and have two players - Alex Carter and Gabe Sessoms - with games of 300 or more yards rushing.
Defensively, Sharon-Mutual has impressed the last two weeks, allowing 18 points total.
Tipton, 6-3, has not lost to a Class C team this year or in recent years, but also hasn't played in several weeks due to forfeits.
Waynoka finished strong, winning five of its last six games. Defense has played a role. Since beating Tyrone 50-48 in double overtime, the Rails have allowed just 28 points in three games and held a powerful Timberlake offense to just six points.
Maysville is 7-3 and has shown an ability to put points on the board with five 50-point plus games.
