Area schools face a couple of regular season rematches in tonight’s Class B football playoffs.
Unbeaten Shattuck hosts Burns Flat-Dill City in the second round. In week three of the season, Shattuck beat the Eagles 46-16.
Laverne opened its season with a 28-22 win over Alex and the two teams will meet again tonight, this time in Alex.
In the Class C playoffs, Waynoka makes the trip east to take on Graham-Dustin. Also Timberlake is at Southwest Covenant.
Second round of Oklahoma high school football playoffs
(all games Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Class 6A-1
Semifinals
Moore vs. Jenks at Edmond North, 7 p.m.
Owasso vs. Broken Arrow at Jenks, 7 p.m.
Class 6A-2
Stillwater vs. Choctaw at Yukon, 7 p.m.
Bixby vs. Dei City at Putnam City, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Bishop Kelley at Noble
Bishop McGuinness at Tulsa Edison, 7 p.m.
McAlester at Carl Albert, 7 p.m.
Piedmont at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Quarterfinals
Sallisaw at Weatherford
Tuttle at Broken Bow
Wagoner at Bethany
Cache at Poteau, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Quarterfinals
Stigler at Heritage Hall, 7 p.m.
Kingfisher at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Plainview, 7 p.m.
Perkins at Verdigris, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Second Round
Beggs at Chisholm
Lindsay at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Meeker at Metro Christian, 7 p.m.
Holland Hall at Washington, 7 p.m.
Millwood at Vian, 7 p.m.
Adair at Jones, 7 p.m.
Hugo at Kingston
Luther at Sperry, 7 p.m.
Class A
Second Round
Minco at Thomas, 7 p.m.
Wewoka at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.
Frederick at Ringling, 7 p.m.
Pawhuska at Stroud, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Pawnee, 7 p.m.
Dibble at Mangum
Barnsdall at Gore, 7 p.m.
Texhoma at Cashion, 7 p.m.
Class B
Second Round
Burns Flat-Dill City at Shattuck, 7 p.m.
Summit Christian at Dewar, 7 p.m.
Pioneer at Waurika, 7 p.m.
Weleetka at Davenport, 7 p.m.
Depew at Canadian
Snyder at Cherokee, 7 p.m.
Strother at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.
Laverne at Alex, 7 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Covington-Douglas at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.
Timberlake at Southwest Covenant, 7 p.m.
Sasakwa at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Waynoka at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.