Second round of Oklahoma high school football playoffs

(all games Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Class 6A-1

Semifinals

Moore vs. Jenks at Edmond North, 7 p.m.

Owasso vs. Broken Arrow at Jenks, 7 p.m. (Saturday)

Class 6A-2

Semifinals

Stillwater vs. Choctaw at Yukon, 7 p.m.

Bixby vs. Dei City at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Bishop Kelley at Noble

Bishop McGuinness at Tulsa Edison, 7 p.m.

McAlester at Carl Albert, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Coweta, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Quarterfinals

Sallisaw at Weatherford

Tuttle at Broken Bow

Wagoner at Bethany

Cache at Poteau

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Stigler at Heritage Hall, 7 p.m.

Kingfisher at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.

Checotah at Plainview, 7 p.m.

Perkins at Verdigris, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Second Round

Beggs at Chisholm

Lindsay at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Meeker at Metro Christian, 7 p.m.

Holland Hall at Washington, 7 p.m.

Millwood at Vian, 7 p.m.

Adair at Jones, 7 p.m.

Hugo at Kingston

Luther at Sperry, 7 p.m.

Class A Second Round

Minco at Thomas, 7 p.m.

Wewoka at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.

Frederick at Ringling

Pawhuska at Stroud, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Pawnee, 7 p.m.

Dibble at Mangum

Barnsdall at Gore, 7 p.m.

Texhoma at Cashion, 7 p.m.

Class B Second Round

Burns Flat-Dill City at Shattuck, 7 p.m.

Summit Christian at Dewar, 7 p.m.

Pioneer at Waurika, 7 p.m.

Weleetka at Davenport, 7 p.m.

Depew at Canadian

Snyder at Cherokee, 7 p.m.

Strother at Regent Prep

Laverne at Alex, 7 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Covington-Douglas at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.

Timberlake at Southwest Covenant, 7 p.m.

Sasakwa at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Waynoka at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.

