Here are the football playoff pairings released Sunday afternoon by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.

The Boomers will play at Ardmore in the first round in Class 5A with the winner taking on Carl Albert in the second round.

Class 6A-1

(games on Friday unless noted)

Edmond North at Edmond Santa Fe

Westmoore at Southmoore

Enid at Tulsa Union

Putnam City at Broken Arrow

Edmond Memorial at Owasso

Mustang at Yukon

Moore at Jenks

Norman at Norman North

Class 6A-2

Stillwater bye

Deer Creek at Sand Springs

Choctaw bye

Bartlesville at Putnam City North

Bixby bye

Ponca City at Del City

Muskogee at Midwest City

Lawton at Booker T. Washington

Class 5A

El Reno bye

Noble at Piedmont

Tulsa Rogers at Pryor

Glenpool at McAlester (Thursday)

Coweta bye

East Central at Claremore

Bishop McGuinness bye

Lawton Eisenhower at Duncan

Carl Albert bye

Woodward at Ardmore

Bishop Kelley bye

Tulsa Edison at Tahlequah

Durant at Collinsville

Sapulpa at Shawnee

Lawton MacArthur bye

Guthrie bye

Class 4A

Weatherford bye

Bethany at Cushing

Miami at Hilldale

Muldrow at Grove

Wagoner bye

Oologah at Sallisaw

Chickasha at Tuttle

John Marshall at Newcastle

Elgin at Blanchard

Tecumseh at Cache

Tulsa McLain at Bristow

Broken Bow bye

Poteau bye

Fort Gibson at Skiatook

Harrah at Clinton

Elk City at Ada

Class 3A

Little Axe at Heritage Hall

McLoud at Plainview

Tulsa Webster at Verdigris

Berryhill at Seminole

Lincoln Christian bye

Locust Grove at Tulsa Central

Bridge Creek at Sulphur

Kingfisher bye

Kingston bye

Pauls Valley at Perkins

Stigler bye

Westville at Vinita

Holland Hall bye

Inola at Checotah

Dickson at Anadarko

Mount Saint Mary at Lone Grove

Class 2A

Oklahoma Christian bye

Hennessey at Kellyville

Marietta at Community Christian (Thursday)

Holdenville at Davis

Eufaula bye

Antlers at Roland

Henryetta at Sperry

Salina at Victory Christian

Marlow bye

Comanche at Bethel

Alva at Chandler

Meeker at Perry

Metro Christian bye

Okmulee at Rejoice Christian

Vian bye

Panama at Atoka

Cascia Hall bye

Keys at Hugo

Dewey at Beggs

Morris at Claremore Sequoyah

Milwood bye

Prague at Blackwell

Frederick bye

Coalgate at Christian Heritage

Adair bye

Kansas at Kiefer

Heavener at Idabel (Saturday)

Valliant at Spiro

Washington bye

Purcell at Lindsay (Saturday)

Crossings Christian at Luther

Chisholm at Jones

Class A

Thomas bye

Burns Flat-Dill City at Cordell

Stratford at Tonkawa

Watonga at Dibble

Pawnee bye

Caney Valley at Quapaw

Stroud at Colcord

Canadian at Konawa

Ringling bye

Healdton at Oklahoma Bible

Sayre at Hobart

Texhoma bye

Wewoka bye

Mounds at Central Sallisaw

Oklahoma Union bye

Wyandotte at Morrison

Pawhuska bye

Afton at Hominy

Okemah bye

Savanna at Warner

Merritt at Minco

Mangum at Mooreland

Hinton at Wayne

Rush Springs at Crescent

Gore bye

Porter at Allen

Fairland at Woodland

Chelsea at Commerce

Wynnewood at Cashion

OCA at Elmore City-Pernell

Hooker bye

Fairview at Apache

Class B

Laverne bye

Seiling at Pond Creek-Hunter

Waurika bye

Central High at SW Covenant

Davenport bye

Foyil at Garber

Velma-Alma bye

Strother at Snyder

Ringwood bye

Waukomis at Turpin

Pioneer bye

Yale at Drumright

Quinton bye

Porum at Arkoma

Dewar bye

Weleetka at Watts

Covington-Douglas bye

Olive at Depew

Cherokee bye

Kremlin-Hillsdale at Balko-Forgan

Tipton bye

Regent Prep bye

Prue at Barnsdall

Keota bye

Wetumka bye

Empire bye

Cyril at Alex

Shattuck bye

Canton at Okeene

Class C

Ryan at Buffalo

Boise City at Thackerville

Copan at Sasakwa

Bluejacket bye

Timberlake bye

DCLA/Billings at Oaks Mission

Corn Bible at Maysville

Paoli at Waynoka

Mountain View-Gotebo bye

Grandfield at Sharon-Mutual

Medford bye

Welch at Maud

Midway bye

Bowlegs at Wesleyan Christian

Temple at Tyrone

Geary at Fox

