Here are the football playoff pairings released Sunday afternoon by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
The Boomers will play at Ardmore in the first round in Class 5A with the winner taking on Carl Albert in the second round.
Class 6A-1
(games on Friday unless noted)
Edmond North at Edmond Santa Fe
Westmoore at Southmoore
Enid at Tulsa Union
Putnam City at Broken Arrow
Edmond Memorial at Owasso
Mustang at Yukon
Moore at Jenks
Norman at Norman North
Class 6A-2
Stillwater bye
Deer Creek at Sand Springs
Choctaw bye
Bartlesville at Putnam City North
Bixby bye
Ponca City at Del City
Muskogee at Midwest City
Lawton at Booker T. Washington
Class 5A
El Reno bye
Noble at Piedmont
Tulsa Rogers at Pryor
Glenpool at McAlester (Thursday)
Coweta bye
East Central at Claremore
Bishop McGuinness bye
Lawton Eisenhower at Duncan
Carl Albert bye
Woodward at Ardmore
Bishop Kelley bye
Tulsa Edison at Tahlequah
Durant at Collinsville
Sapulpa at Shawnee
Lawton MacArthur bye
Guthrie bye
Class 4A
Weatherford bye
Bethany at Cushing
Miami at Hilldale
Muldrow at Grove
Wagoner bye
Oologah at Sallisaw
Chickasha at Tuttle
John Marshall at Newcastle
Elgin at Blanchard
Tecumseh at Cache
Tulsa McLain at Bristow
Broken Bow bye
Poteau bye
Fort Gibson at Skiatook
Harrah at Clinton
Elk City at Ada
Class 3A
Little Axe at Heritage Hall
McLoud at Plainview
Tulsa Webster at Verdigris
Berryhill at Seminole
Lincoln Christian bye
Locust Grove at Tulsa Central
Bridge Creek at Sulphur
Kingfisher bye
Kingston bye
Pauls Valley at Perkins
Stigler bye
Westville at Vinita
Holland Hall bye
Inola at Checotah
Dickson at Anadarko
Mount Saint Mary at Lone Grove
Class 2A
Oklahoma Christian bye
Hennessey at Kellyville
Marietta at Community Christian (Thursday)
Holdenville at Davis
Eufaula bye
Antlers at Roland
Henryetta at Sperry
Salina at Victory Christian
Marlow bye
Comanche at Bethel
Alva at Chandler
Meeker at Perry
Metro Christian bye
Okmulee at Rejoice Christian
Vian bye
Panama at Atoka
Cascia Hall bye
Keys at Hugo
Dewey at Beggs
Morris at Claremore Sequoyah
Milwood bye
Prague at Blackwell
Frederick bye
Coalgate at Christian Heritage
Adair bye
Kansas at Kiefer
Heavener at Idabel (Saturday)
Valliant at Spiro
Washington bye
Purcell at Lindsay (Saturday)
Crossings Christian at Luther
Chisholm at Jones
Class A
Thomas bye
Burns Flat-Dill City at Cordell
Stratford at Tonkawa
Watonga at Dibble
Pawnee bye
Caney Valley at Quapaw
Stroud at Colcord
Canadian at Konawa
Ringling bye
Healdton at Oklahoma Bible
Sayre at Hobart
Texhoma bye
Wewoka bye
Mounds at Central Sallisaw
Oklahoma Union bye
Wyandotte at Morrison
Pawhuska bye
Afton at Hominy
Okemah bye
Savanna at Warner
Merritt at Minco
Mangum at Mooreland
Hinton at Wayne
Rush Springs at Crescent
Gore bye
Porter at Allen
Fairland at Woodland
Chelsea at Commerce
Wynnewood at Cashion
OCA at Elmore City-Pernell
Hooker bye
Fairview at Apache
Class B
Laverne bye
Seiling at Pond Creek-Hunter
Waurika bye
Central High at SW Covenant
Davenport bye
Foyil at Garber
Velma-Alma bye
Strother at Snyder
Ringwood bye
Waukomis at Turpin
Pioneer bye
Yale at Drumright
Quinton bye
Porum at Arkoma
Dewar bye
Weleetka at Watts
Covington-Douglas bye
Olive at Depew
Cherokee bye
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Balko-Forgan
Tipton bye
Regent Prep bye
Prue at Barnsdall
Keota bye
Wetumka bye
Empire bye
Cyril at Alex
Shattuck bye
Canton at Okeene
Class C
Ryan at Buffalo
Boise City at Thackerville
Copan at Sasakwa
Bluejacket bye
Timberlake bye
DCLA/Billings at Oaks Mission
Corn Bible at Maysville
Paoli at Waynoka
Mountain View-Gotebo bye
Grandfield at Sharon-Mutual
Medford bye
Welch at Maud
Midway bye
Bowlegs at Wesleyan Christian
Temple at Tyrone
Geary at Fox
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.