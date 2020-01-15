Here are the football districts for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons approved on Wednesday by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association board.
Class 6A-I
6A-I-1: Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Enid, Jenks, Norman, Westmoore, Yukon
6A-I-2: Edmond North, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Owasso, Putnam City, Southmoore, Union
Class 6A-II
6A-II-1: Deer Creek, Del City, Lawton, Midwest City, Northwest Classen, Putnam North, Stillwater, U.S. Grant
6A-II-2: Bartlesville, Bixby, Choctaw, Muskogee, Ponca City, Putnam West, Sand Springs, Tulsa Washington
Class 5A
5A-1: Altus, Ardmore, Capitol Hill, Duncan, El Reno, Lawton MacArthur, Noble, Southeast
5A-2: Carl Albert, Guthrie, Guymon, Lawton Eisenhower, Bishop McGuinness, Piedmont, Western Heights, Woodward
5A-3: Coweta, Durant, McAlester, Shawnee, East Central, Thomas Edison, Bishop Kelley, Will Rogers
5A-4: Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Pryor, Sapulpa, Tahlequah, Nathan Hale, Memorial
Class 4A
4A-1: Bethany, Cache, Chickasha, Clinton, Elgin, Elk City, Newcastle, Weatherford
4A-2: Ada, Blanchard, Classen SAS, Cushing, Harrah, John Marshall, Tecumseh, Tuttle
4A-3: Bristow, Catoosa, Cleveland, Grove, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook, Wagoner
4A-4: Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell, Tulsa McLain
Class 3A
3A-1: Anadarko, Bridge Creek, Douglass, Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, McLoud, Mount St. Mary, Perkins-Tryon
3A-2: Dickson, Kingston, Little Axe, Lone Grove, Madill, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur
3A-3: Checotah, Locust Grove, Seminole, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Stigler, Tulsa Lincoln Christian, Tulsa Webster, Westville
3A-4: Berryhill, Inola, Jay, Mannford, Tulsa Holland Hall, Tulsa Central, Verdigris, Vinita.
Class 2A
2A-1: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Hennessey, Luther, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian School, Perry
2A-2: Chandler, Crossings Christian, Jones, Kellyville, Meeker, Millwood, Prague, Star Spencer
2A-3: Bethel, Community Christian, Christian Heritage, Crooked Oak, Holdenville, Lexington, Purcell, Washington
2A-4: Coalgate, Comanche, Davis, Frederick, Lindsay, Marietta, Marlow,, Tishomingo
2A-5: Heavener, Keys (Park Hill), Panama, Pocola, Roland, Spiro, Tulsa Cascia Hall, Vian
2A-6: Antlers, Atoka, Eufaula, Hartshorne, Hugo, Idabel, Valliant, Wilburton
2A-7: Beggs, Haskell, Henryetta, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Tulsa Metro Christian, Tulsa Victory Christian
2A-8: Adair, Dewey, Kansas, Nowata, Rejoice Christian, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore, Sperry
Class A
A-1: Burns Flat-Dill City, Fairview, Hooker, Merritt, Mooreland, Sayre, Texhoma, Thomas
A-2: Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Hobart, Hollis, Mangum, Minco, Walters
A-3: Cashion, Crescent, Hinton, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Tonkawa, Watonga
A-4: Dibble, Elmore City, Healdton, Ringling, Rush Springs, Stratford, Wayne, Wynnewood
A-5: Afton, Commerce, Fairland, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Quapaw, Wyandotte
A-6: Caney Valley, Chelsea, Chouteau, Hominy, Morrison, Pawnee, Woodland
A-7: Allen, Konawa, Liberty, Mounds, Okemah, Savanna, Stroud, Wewoka
A-8: Canadian, Central Sallisaw, Colcord, Gore, Hulbert, Porter Consolidated, Talihina, Warner
Class B
B-1: Balko-Forgan, Canton, Laverne, Shattuck, Seiling, Turpin
B-2: Cherokee, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Okeene, Pond Creek-Hunter, Ringwood, Waukomis
B-3: Central Marlow, Cyril, Empire,Snyder, Tipton, Waurika
B-4: Alex, Bray-Doyle, Caddo, Southwest Covenant, Strother, Velma-Alma
B-5: Dewar, Porum, Quinton, Webbers Falls, Weleetka, Wetumka
B-6: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Summit Christian, Watts
B-7: Barnsdall, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Olive, Pioneer, Yale
B-8: Davenport, Depew, Drumright, Foyil, Prue, Tulsa Regent Prep.
Class C
C-1: Beaver, Boise City, Buffalo, Corn Bible, Geary, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone, Waynoka
C-2: Fox, Grandfield, Maysville, Mountain View-Gotebo. Paoli, Ryan, Temple, Thackerville
C-3: Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, South Coffeyville, Timberlake, Welch, Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian
C-4: Coyle, Bowlegs, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Midway, Oaks, Sasakwa, Wilson (Henryetta).
