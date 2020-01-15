Here are the football districts for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons approved on Wednesday by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association board.

Class 6A-I

6A-I-1: Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Edmond Santa Fe, Enid, Jenks, Norman, Westmoore, Yukon

6A-I-2: Edmond North, Moore, Mustang, Norman North, Owasso, Putnam City, Southmoore, Union

Class 6A-II

6A-II-1: Deer Creek, Del City, Lawton, Midwest City, Northwest Classen, Putnam North, Stillwater, U.S. Grant

6A-II-2: Bartlesville, Bixby, Choctaw, Muskogee, Ponca City, Putnam West, Sand Springs, Tulsa Washington

Class 5A

5A-1: Altus, Ardmore, Capitol Hill, Duncan, El Reno, Lawton MacArthur, Noble, Southeast

5A-2: Carl Albert, Guthrie, Guymon, Lawton Eisenhower, Bishop McGuinness, Piedmont, Western Heights, Woodward

5A-3: Coweta, Durant, McAlester, Shawnee, East Central, Thomas Edison, Bishop Kelley, Will Rogers

5A-4: Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Pryor, Sapulpa, Tahlequah, Nathan Hale, Memorial

Class 4A

4A-1: Bethany, Cache, Chickasha, Clinton, Elgin, Elk City, Newcastle, Weatherford

4A-2: Ada, Blanchard, Classen SAS, Cushing, Harrah, John Marshall, Tecumseh, Tuttle

4A-3: Bristow, Catoosa, Cleveland, Grove, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook, Wagoner

4A-4: Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell, Tulsa McLain

Class 3A

3A-1: Anadarko, Bridge Creek, Douglass, Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, McLoud, Mount St. Mary, Perkins-Tryon

3A-2: Dickson, Kingston, Little Axe, Lone Grove, Madill, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur

3A-3: Checotah, Locust Grove, Seminole, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Stigler, Tulsa Lincoln Christian, Tulsa Webster, Westville

3A-4: Berryhill, Inola, Jay, Mannford, Tulsa Holland Hall, Tulsa Central, Verdigris, Vinita.

Class 2A

2A-1: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Hennessey, Luther, Newkirk, Oklahoma Christian School, Perry

2A-2: Chandler, Crossings Christian, Jones, Kellyville, Meeker, Millwood, Prague, Star Spencer

2A-3: Bethel, Community Christian, Christian Heritage, Crooked Oak, Holdenville, Lexington, Purcell, Washington

2A-4: Coalgate, Comanche, Davis, Frederick, Lindsay, Marietta, Marlow,, Tishomingo

2A-5: Heavener, Keys (Park Hill), Panama, Pocola, Roland, Spiro, Tulsa Cascia Hall, Vian

2A-6: Antlers, Atoka, Eufaula, Hartshorne, Hugo, Idabel, Valliant, Wilburton

2A-7: Beggs, Haskell, Henryetta, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Tulsa Metro Christian, Tulsa Victory Christian

2A-8: Adair, Dewey, Kansas, Nowata, Rejoice Christian, Salina, Sequoyah Claremore, Sperry

Class A

A-1: Burns Flat-Dill City, Fairview, Hooker, Merritt, Mooreland, Sayre, Texhoma, Thomas

A-2: Apache, Carnegie, Cordell, Hobart, Hollis, Mangum, Minco, Walters

A-3: Cashion, Crescent, Hinton, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Tonkawa, Watonga

A-4: Dibble, Elmore City, Healdton, Ringling, Rush Springs, Stratford, Wayne, Wynnewood

A-5: Afton, Commerce, Fairland, Ketchum, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Quapaw, Wyandotte

A-6: Caney Valley, Chelsea, Chouteau, Hominy, Morrison, Pawnee, Woodland

A-7: Allen, Konawa, Liberty, Mounds, Okemah, Savanna, Stroud, Wewoka

A-8: Canadian, Central Sallisaw, Colcord, Gore, Hulbert, Porter Consolidated, Talihina, Warner

Class B

B-1: Balko-Forgan, Canton, Laverne, Shattuck, Seiling, Turpin

B-2: Cherokee, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Okeene, Pond Creek-Hunter, Ringwood, Waukomis

B-3: Central Marlow, Cyril, Empire,Snyder, Tipton, Waurika

B-4: Alex, Bray-Doyle, Caddo, Southwest Covenant, Strother, Velma-Alma

B-5: Dewar, Porum, Quinton, Webbers Falls, Weleetka, Wetumka

B-6: Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Summit Christian, Watts

B-7: Barnsdall, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Olive, Pioneer, Yale

B-8: Davenport, Depew, Drumright, Foyil, Prue, Tulsa Regent Prep.

Class C

C-1: Beaver, Boise City, Buffalo, Corn Bible, Geary, Sharon-Mutual, Tyrone, Waynoka

C-2: Fox, Grandfield, Maysville, Mountain View-Gotebo. Paoli, Ryan, Temple, Thackerville

C-3: Bluejacket, Copan, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, South Coffeyville, Timberlake, Welch, Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian

C-4: Coyle, Bowlegs, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Midway, Oaks, Sasakwa, Wilson (Henryetta).

Tags

Recommended for you