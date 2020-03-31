Hope arrived at The Hope Center on Saturday evening.
A U-Haul with around 3,000 pounds of frozen food arrived from Logan’s Roadhouse in Yukon.
General Manager Dan Parsons, a Woodward native, and Woodward Industrial Foundation President Alan Case drove from Yukon to Woodward to deliver the food to The Hope Center.
“It happened to be a cool day, we ran over there, it was frozen, we got into the trailer. We got it out there and it was still frozen. I mean, it couldn't have worked out any better,” Parsons said.
According to Parsons, Logan’s Roadhouse decided not to offer to-go in their community and instead donated the food. The perishable foods went to the Regional Food Bank in Oklahoma City. Rather than take a chance on the electricity going out and the frozen food being ruined, they decided to let Parsons donate it as well.
“Caryl (Parsons’ wife) and I, we love the community out there (and) we get so entrenched in the community. And it's on our minds all the time,” Parsons said. “My great-great-granddad had the livery stable in Woodward. So you know, I've got deep roots in Woodward.”
Having helped a few times when Living Word Fellowship Pastor Eric Cox was giving away food at the church, Parsons knew about the new location and with encouragement from Case, decided that would be a perfect place for the food to go.
“We were worried about being able to find a trailer with the lockdown for the COVID, but we found a U-Haul,” Parsons said.
According to Parsons, Case stays with them when he is in the area and he was the one to find the U-Haul for them to use.
“We're very thankful for the donation,” Cox said. “It was definitely a blessing and we're excited about being able to have some things, to be a little bit different variety, to be able to give out.”
Some of the items the restaurant had in their freezer were cinnamon apples, shrimp, steak, chicken, bread, and cheese, according to Parsons. Cox said this is much needed food for a growing number of families in need during the present crisis.
“Last week, we did (gave food out to) 131 individual families, with 20 new families,” Cox said. “They can come every 30 days.”
After unloading the two pallets stacked high and wrapped in plastic, Cox gave Parsons and his wife a tour of the facility.
“It made us feel good about that was something we could do there. Because, we love the community of Woodward. We really enjoyed being entrenched in the community,” Parsons said. “It's just a great community and we still have an emotional tie to it. And it couldn't have been a better situation for us to get it out there.”
The Hope Center is in the middle of raising funds for an emergency distribution box they would like to offer families in addition to their monthly visit.
“That would be for anybody in our county that really feels like they need some extra food, they'll have some staple items already boxed up,” Cox said. “It'll help me to get them through some difficult times.”
For more information about The Hope Center, call 580-290-5029.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.