A Woodward man was charged earlier this month with four counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, all felonies, according to court records.
Franklin Lynn Castor was charged on Aug. 10 in Woodward County District Court and a preliminary hearing in the case is set for Oct. 22. Castor's bond is $150,000 with the stipulations of no contact with minor children and no access to computer or internet. He made an initial court appearance on Aug. 11.
According to the court records, Castor is accused of knowingly publishing or otherwise distributing four images of child pornography on or around Aug. 4.
Each of those counts carry a possible sentence of 3 to 20 years and a fine up to $10,000.
The possession charge involves, "procuring and/or possessing multiple images of child pornography," including a couple of videos on or around Aug. 5.
That charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $25,000.
In an affidavit filed with the charges, District Attorney Investigator Steve Tanio said he was given the case on Aug. 4 and reviewed the information, then along with members of the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force, executed a search warrant on Castor's residence, finding the smart phone used by Castor to upload the images.
Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander, a member of the task force, located "numerous sexually explicit images of children in both still images and streaming video clips depiction children engaged in sexual activity with adults," on Castor's phone, according to the affidavit.
Castor, in a videotaped interview, made admissions to possessing and viewing the images, according to Tanio.
According to the affidavit, Castor said he understood what he did was wrong and blamed the behavior on his abuse as a child and the use of methamphetamine. He also provided a written statement.
The case number is CF-122.
