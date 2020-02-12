A traffic stop near William S. Key Correctional Center on Monday led to the filing of felony charges of conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution against five people.
The charges were filed in Woodward County District Court on Tuesday.
Charges include:
Davonna Quanise Bolden - conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, eluding police officer (misdemeanor)
Deyadira Briones - conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution
Cody Don Cummisky - conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, bringing contraband - marijuana into penal institution, possession of cell phone in penal institution, possession of contraband (tobacco) in penal institution (misdemeanor)
Raymond Anthony Tyrone Fifer - conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, bringing contraband - marijuana into penal institution, possession of cell phone in penal institution, possession of contraband (tobacco) in penal institution (misdemeanor)
James Lerand Harmon - conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution, bringing contraband - marijuana into penal institution, possession of cell phone in penal institution, possession of contraband (tobacco) in penal institution (misdemeanor)
Preliminary hearings for Briones, Cummisky, Fifer and Harmon have been scheduled for March 27. No court date was noted for Bolden in the records, but she has bonded out.
Bond was set at $25,000 for Cummisky, Fifer and Harmon and $15,000 for Briones.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Sheriff's Deputy Thomas McClendon, he initiated a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Monday on U. S. Highway 270 by the prison. As he turned on his emergency lights, two men took off running into a field and while he was ordering them to stop, the driver took off toward Woodward.
McClendon and Woodward police officer Jessica Romine eventually stopped the vehicle inside the Woodward City limits and noticed an odor of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Bolden, the driver, was placed under arrest along with two passengers, Harmon and Briones, according to the affidavit.
During an inventory of the vehicle, McClendon found a bundle wrapped in black tape and Fifer called one of the cell phones to give himself up. Fifer and later Cummisky turned themselves in to correctional officers.
McClendon said in the affidavit he placed into evidence approximately 15 cell phones, 12 pound of tobacco, .219 kilos of a substance that field tested positive for marijuana and 1.28 kilos of edibles made with T.H.C. extract, among other things.
Tuesday's filings make at least nine cases of conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution since the first of the year.
Case numbers in Tuesday’s filings are CF-48 through CF-52.
