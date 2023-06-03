According to a thesis authored by Sarah Leonard at the University of New Hampshire, youth attending a one-week fishing camp in July of 2014 were surveyed on multiple dimensions of well-being.
“Results indicate significant improvements in resilience, optimism, and self-esteem following the fishing camp experience. Youth reported that while fishing they engaged in a number of skillful activities (patience, self-discipline, etc.), many of which are beneficial to the positive development of youth. The findings suggest that recreational fishing may be beneficial to youth as they form identities and learn key life skills,” the thesis read.
Woodward parents have several opportunities this year to participate in this healthy sport with their children.
In preparation for the summer vacationing season, the City of Woodward stocked Crystal Beach Lake more than 1,600 hybrid Blue Gill, said Mike Lowden, executive director of public facilities.
The fish are a popular species among children because they are reasonably predictable biters, and they are small enough for children to handle. The lake also has many other species, including catfish, some trout likely still from the cold season, sand bass and Largemouth Bass.
This year, there are two fishing derbies for children planned for Crystal Beach Lake. On Wednesday, June 7th the Elks Rodeo is putting on their Fishing Frenzy kid’s fishing tournament. Sign up at Crystal Beach Park at 8:30 a.m. Fishing begins at 9 and runs until 11 a.m.
On July 4th, the Home of the Brave Kid’s Fishing Derby is on again. Signup is at 7:30 a.m. and fishing will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 10 a.m.
