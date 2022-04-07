Update: : By 2:30 p.m., The fire is not advancing and Emergency Management has lifted the evacuation alert. Crews will continue watch the area and put out hot spots.
Officials said helicopters would also be on the scene shortly to help.
Update: By 1:15 p.m., Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer: “We’ve evacuated Ft. Supply just as a precaution. It looks like it might go south east of Ft. Supply. Our concern is if it jumps a quarter to a half mile or more and with the wind shifts it could bring it to the town and we won’t have time to evacuate if we wait. Ft. Supply school has evacuated to Fargo-Gage School. Parents can pick up their children at the gymnasium. Ft. Supply Lake is also on voluntary evacuation.
It is getting closer to the Woodward County line and we have ordered up some more resources along with an aircraft as well from the local forestry. We’ve got red cross feeding firefighters and southern Baptists disaster relief is providing water.”
Update: By 12:30 p.m., the fire was reportedly two miles north of Fort Supply and people in the area were being urged to evacuate. At last report the fire was traveling southeast at 3 to 5 miles per hour.
Woodward County Sheriff's Deputies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had also responded to the area to assist.
Several area fire departments are on the scene or going to the scene of a grass fire north of Fort Supply in the area of EW County Road 26, around 6 miles north of Fort Supply.
Fire warnings for the were going out over weather radios.
At least report, the fire was going southeast.
According to scanner traffic several law enforcement units were also headed to the scene to assist with some evacuations in the Fort Supply area.
The fire was being fueled by cedar trees and high northwest winds that were expected to continue all day.
Wildfires are a potential problem throughout the area, which is under a red flag fire alert warning.
