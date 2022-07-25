Area fire fighters are continuing to battle a wildfire north and east of Mooreland.
The fire started around 4:30 and units from Mooreland and Woodward responded. By a little after 6 p.m., fire units from Mutual, Sharon and Fort Supply were on the way to the scene, according to scanner traffic.
Road graders were also being used to battle the fire.
The fire is in an area some two miles north of Highway 412 at Curtis Junction.
The fire was expected to continue into the evening.
Also, a fire weather watch has been issued for the area for basically all day on Tuesday.
