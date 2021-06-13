Woodward Elks Rodeo final results
Bareback riding
1, Will Lowe (Beutler & Son Rodeo's Table Top), 87.5, $2,735. 2, Bill Tutor, 84.5, $2,097. 3, Tim O'Connell, 82, $1,550. 4, Seth Hardwick, 81, $1,003. 5, Keenan Hayes, 80.5, $638. 6, Blaine Kaufman, 76, $456. 7, Tanner Aus, 73.5, $365. 8, Will Martin, 73, $274.
Saddle bronc riding
1, Kirk Thomson (Beutler & Son Rodeo's No Show Jones), 86, $3,116. 2, Layton Green, 84.5, $2,389. 3, Lefty Holman, 84.5, $1,766. 4, Sterling Crawley, 83, $1,143. 5, Kobyn Williams, 82, $727. 6, Kole Ashbacher, 81.5, $519. 7, Logan Hay, 79.5, $415. 8, Riggin Smith, 76.5, $312.
Bull riding
1, Maverick Potter (Beutler & Son Rodeo's Fake Friend), 86.5, $3,751. 2, Jate Frost, 84.5, $2,738. 3, Sake Kimzey and Jordan Hansen, 83, $1,667. 5, Fulton Rutland, 69, $833.
Steer wrestling
1, Dakota Eldridge, 3.4, $3,286. 2, Bridger Anderson, 3.6, $2,940. 3, Clayton Hass, 3.7, $2,594. 4, Curtis Cassidy and Joe Nelson, 3.8, $2,076. 6, Jay Williamson, Jeff Miller and Kyle Irwin, 3.9, $1,211. 9, Talon Roseland, 4.0, $519. 10, Jacob Edler, Marcus Theirot, Logan Wiseman, 4.1, $58.
Team roping
1, Dustin Egusquiza-Travis Graves, 4.7, $4,626. 2, Curry Kirchner-Austin Rogers and Kellan Johnson-Carson Johnson, 4.8, $3,985. 4, Hayes Smith-Justin Davis and Caleb Smidt-B. J . Dugger, 5.1, $2,922. 6, Tyler Waters-Richard Durham, 5.5, $2,191. 7, Nick Sartain-Reagan Ward, 5.7, $1,704. 8, Joshua Torres-Jonathan Torres, 6.1, $1,217. 9, Jake Clay-Rance Doyal, 6.7, $730. 10, Jesse Stipes-Casey Stipes, 7.0, $243.
Tie Down Roping
1, Shane Hanchey, 8.4, $6,072. 2, Beau Cooper and Eli Rogers, 8.5, $5,114. 4, Tyler Prcin, Westyn Hughes and Travis Rogers, 8.8, $3,516. 7, Tyler Milligan and Ty Harris, 8.9, $1,918. 9, Ryan Jarrett, Will Howell and Neil Dove, 9.0, $426.
Barrel racing
1, Kylee Scribner, 17.01, $3,984. 2, Kenna Squires, 17.19, $3,187. 3, Paige Jones, 17.22, $2,589. 4, Shelley Morgan, 17.24, $1,992. 5, Dena Kirkpatrick, 17.29, $1,593. 6, Cindy Smith and Hailey Kinsle, 17.31, $1,096. 8, Shali Lord, Taylor Reazin and Timber Allenbrand, 17.32, $797. 11, Ivy Saebens, 17.35, $598. 12, Amanda Walsh, 17.37, $498. 13, Lacinda Rose, 17.38, $398. 14, Cassidy Kruse Deen and Sissy Winn, 17.39, $249.
Breakaway roping
1, Hope Thompson and Brandy Gilbert, 2.5, $4,382. 3, Georgie Lage and Chelsea Brown, 2.8, $2,800. 5, Christi Braudrick, Whitney Thurmond and Kelsie Chace, 2.9, $1,542. 8, Bailey Bates, Emma Charleston and Darcy Good, 3.0, $974. 11, Madison Outhier, 3.1, $730. 12, Samantha Fulton and Loni Lester, 3.2, $548. 14, Erin Johnson and Ashley Goforth, 3.3, $304.
Steer roping
First round: 1, Bryce Davis, 11.7, $1,675. 2, Rocky Patterson, 13.0, $1.386. 3, Scott Snedecor, 13.5, $1,097. 4, Jason Stockton, 13.6, $809. 5, Shay Good, 14.6, $520. 6, Cody Lee and Corey Ross, 15.3, $144.
Second round: 1, Taylor Santos, 13.1, $1,675. 2, John E. Bland, 13.4, $1,386. 3, Landon McClaugherty and Jess Tierney, 13.5, $953. 5, Cody Lee, 13.6, $520. 6, Coy Thompson, 14.0, $289.
Third round: 1, Dalton Walker, 11.2, $1,675. 2, Trent Johnson, 11.6, $1,386. 3, Landon McClaugherty, 11.8, $1,097. 4, Vin Fisher and Cash Myers, 12.4, $644. 6, Thomas Smith, 12.5, $289.
Average: 1, Corey Ross, 43.6, $2,512. 2, Taylor Santos, 44.7, $2,079. 3, Mike Chase, 45.4, $1,646. 4 Rocky Patterson, 46.6, $1,213. 5, Brady Garten, 47.0, $780. 6, Cole Patterson 50.8, $433.
Total payout: $189,520≥.
