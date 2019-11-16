For anyone interested in running for a school board seat, the filing period is approaching.
Potential candidates in Woodward County School Districts can file at the Woodward County Election Board office on Monday, Dec. 2 through Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Hours each day are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Office No. 5 seat is up this year in Woodward, Sharon-Mutual, Mooreland and Fort Supply districts.
At High Plains Technology Center, seat No. 3 is the office on the ballot this year.
