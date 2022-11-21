Candidates for the Board of Education in five Woodward County school districts can file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Connie Wilcox, secretary of the Woodward County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 when the filing period ends.
Wilcox reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 9 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board.
If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Feb., 14, 2023. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, April 4, 2023. If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:
Woodward Public School District, Office No. 3
Mooreland Public School District, Office No. 3
Fort Supply Public School District, Office No. 3
Sharon-Mutual Public School District, Office No. 3
High Plains Technology Center, Zone 1
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 580-256-3609 or WoodwardCounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Woodward County Election Board is located at the County Courthouse, 1600 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.