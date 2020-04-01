The statewide candidate filing period begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, said Carol Carrell, secretary of the Woodward County Election Board.
Filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.
Carrell said that the following county offices will be filled this year:
County Clerk; Court Clerk; County Commissioner, District No. 2; Sheriff
Due to the Woodward County Courthouse being closed to the public at this time, please contact the County Election Board with questions about filing for office.
For more election-related information, call the County Election Board at 580-256-3609, or visit www.elections.ok.gov.
