The filing period for city commission candidates in Woodward starts at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 and go through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Carol Carrell, secretary of the Woodward County Election Board, said declarations of candidacy will be accepted in the election board office at the courthouse.
Offices up this year are Ward 2, Ward 3 and At-Large.
John Brown is the commissioner in Ward 2 and in Ward 3 the commissioner is Mayor John Meinders. The at-large member is Steve Bogdahn.
The non-partisan municipal election is set for April 7, 2020, according to the election board.
