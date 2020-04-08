Filing for County Offices is from 8:00 am April 8th through 5:00 pm April 10.
The offices are: County Clerk, Court Clerk, County Commissioner District 2 and Sheriff.
To file candidates need to come to the east door of the Courthouse and call the Election Board at 256-3609. An employee of the Election Board will meet the candidate in the parking lot to receive their Declaration.
For any information regarding filing, please call the Election Board office.
