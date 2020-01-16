Knit Wits were working on and showing off their recent creations at the Woodward Public Library on Thursday morning. Among the work were some colorful tubes covered in buttons, ribbons, zippers and bobbles. These amazing fabrications are called Fidget Sleeves.
After a visit from a Faith Hospice representative, the Knit Wits learned about how these Fidget Sleeves are helpful for patients suffering from Alzheimers or dementia.
“It’s a sweet gift because it provides protection, as well as something for them to actually be able to do. Because it kind of gives them a purpose,” Faith Hospice RN Case Manager Doris Ashcraft said. “Many times in our lives we're busy, busy, busy when we're young (and) we find with these older patients that have like senile degeneration or Alzheimer's or anything like that, they're used to doing something all the time and now they're stuck in a chair and they can't do anything anymore. But, by providing the fidget blankets or sleeves, or anything like that. It gives them a purpose, and something that they could do.”
According to Ashcraft, the sleeve slips over their arm, protecting thin skin or wounds while providing activity.
“So many times they have really thin, frail skin,” Ashcraft said. “And so by having that skin protector on, especially if they already have a sore or something, the sleeve would help to kind of protect those fragile breakdown areas.“
In addition to keeping a patient busy and protecting their skin, the Fidget Sleeves provide productive activity that is actually very therapeutic, according to Ashcraft.
“It works their coordination, too, because (they have) to be able to tie a knot, or to be able to unzip, zip or button something,” Ashcraft said. “It kind of helps continue to keep those fine motor skills too.”
