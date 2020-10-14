Woodward FFA Chapter Officer Team traveled to the Stride Bank Center in Enid on Tuesday, Sept. 29, for the annual Northwest Area Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) Conference.
FFA Chapters are invited to send their President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Reporter and Sentinel of their chapter officer team to their area conference. The officer training is facilitated by the 2020-2021 Oklahoma State FFA Officer Team and is consistent statewide. The conference design allows chapter officers to learn as well as collaborate. Each year the state officers choose a theme that promotes the take home message for the conference. The theme for this year was “Reduce, Renew, Resolve.”
It is no secret that we are navigating a new normal as we live through the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes have impacted our world tremendously and FFA events are no exception. We are very fortunate to be able to continue participating in FFA events such as COLT Conference. However, things are different as we modify the previous “normal” and follow new guidelines with hopes of providing a safe environment.
The first change increased the number of conference sessions from five to ten. Instead of one conference session per area, there were two (morning and afternoon). This modification was implemented to reduce the number of members in the building and allow for proper social distancing. Along with social distancing, face masks were required for the duration of the conference.
Although the conference would be a little different this year, Ella Moffet, Woodward FFA Chapter President, was still optimistic. She said, “It is going to be different than last year but I am so glad we are having it. It is going to be good to see members from across our district and be able to come together and collaborate on ideas that will allow us to move our programs forward despite the circumstances.”
Consistent from years past, the conference was well planned and executed. We kicked off the conference with keynote speaker, Kelly Barns, who spoke about conflict. His message was incredibly relevant to our society today and in general when working with a team. Shortly after the keynote address, officer teams were split into breakout sessions led by state officers. Woodward FFA went with Central Area Vice President, Jacob Nunley and Northeast Area Vice President, Karstyn Cantrell.
These breakout sessions focused on the “three R’s” of conflict: Resistance, Resentment, and Revenge. Josiah Heflin, Woodward FFA Chapter Sentinel, said, “Reduce, Renew, Resolve is a great way to handle the "three R’s" of conflict. I look forward to implementing this strategy when working through conflict within our FFA chapter.”
The 2020 Northwest Area COLT Conference was a huge success! Woodward FFA Chapter Officers are ecstatic to take what they learned and apply it not only in their officer team but also in the community.
