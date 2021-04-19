The Woodward FFA Chapter was awarded an Oklahoma FFA STEM and Technology Grant by Devon Energy.
The grant application, submitted to Woodward FFA Senior Advisor Chip Laubach, was to purchase 20 fruit trees for the Woodward High School campus just south of the FFA building.
The 6 Red Haven Peach Trees, 6 Elberta Peach Trees and 8 Red Delicious Apple Trees were planted by FFA members on April 15. The grafted trees were grown in California and shipped in boxes as barefoot cuttings.
The FFA Chapter has an established garden plot that has provided fresh vegetables to the Hope Center and Woodward Senior Center. Laubach said hopefully in three to five years fresh fruit can be provided to those establishments in need. FFA classes and advisors will be responsible for the orchard upkeep. Future plans will be to install a drip water irrigation system and to stake the trees to protect them from the wind.
The Woodward School administration and maintenance staff, Woodward County District 3 and Willy's Plumbing donated time or material to prepare the site and to bring in water for the trees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.