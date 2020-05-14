While stuck at home, this might be a good time to look into some of those travel destinations you’ve been putting off.
COVID-19 has affected nearly every aspect of everyone’s daily lives now. In the process, it has also undermined the accuracy of economic data used to create a Memorial Day travel forecast, according to AAA. This is the first time in 20 years they will not be able to publish this holiday weekend travel forecast.
Fewer people are definitely expected to be traveling this summer, perhaps hitting a record low for Memorial Day.
“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend,” AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale said. “The second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000.”
According to AAA, the lowest recorded travel volume was 31 million Memorial Day travelers in 2009.
Online travel bookings have been modestly rising since mid-April but AAA is predicting most vacationers will prefer more local and regional locations and road trips. Even in March, the AAA Travel survey suggested 90 percent of Americans with summer vacation plans were planning to stay in the states, which they say tends to be common during a presidential election year.
“The saying goes that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Americans are taking that first step toward their next journey from the comfort of their home by researching vacation opportunities and talking with travel agents,” said Twidale. “We are seeing that Americans are showing a preference and inspiration to explore all that our country has to offer as soon as it is safe to travel.”
The decision to travel is a personal one that must be made by the individual, AAA advises.
Once international travel restrictions are lifted, AAA expects travelers to gravitate toward Canada, Mexico and more tropical destinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.