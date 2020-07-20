A man was charged last week with two felonies for an alleged sexual assault in January.
Gavin Heath Reed was charged in Woodward County District on July 16 with rape by instrumentation and forcible sodomy. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of a protective order violation.
Reed appeared in court on Feb. 17 and bond was set at $300,000 and no contact with the alleged victim. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m.
According to an affidavit filed with the charges, the assault against the female victim occurred in a Woodward County residence in early January.
The case number is CF-2020-163.
Also recently, a rape charge was filed in District Court from an 8-year-old case.
Tory William Ray Ratliff was charged on July 10 with rape - first degree. An outstanding warrant has been issued by the court with a bond of $100,000.
According to an affidavit filed by Woodward Police Det. Darren Navratil, the assault was first reported in January 2012 and a sexual assault exam kit was taken to the OSBI lab for analysis. A DNA profile was generated and entered into CODIS (Combined DNA Index System).
In the affidavit, Navratil said he was informed from the OSBI on Feb. 24, 2020 that the DNA sample collected in 2012 had been matched to a sample belonging to Tory William Ray Ratliff. On March 9, Navratil said he executed a search warrant and collected samples of Ratliff's DNA and submitted them to the OSBI forensic lab for analysis and comparison to the the DNA collected in 2012.
Navratil said he received the results on April 13, noting the OSBI report said Ratliff cannot be excluded as a potential contributor of the DNA from 2012.
Case number is CF-2020-160.
