This Fall and Winter, high feed prices paired with drought factors of little grass and low hay supplies have producers scrambling to determine ways to reduce costs and maintain the cow herd.
One of the best ways to reduce costs is to improve feeding accuracy when providing supplements. How accurate is your cake or cube feeder? All feeders will supply slightly different amounts of supplement and variability can occur between different feed types (blended, cubes, pellets).
To help producers improve feeding accuracy, OSU Extension is hosting a Feeder Calibration Clinic on Nov. 16th at the Woodward County Fairgrounds. We ask that producers bring their feeders and/or cake boxes, and we will help quickly determine feeding accuracy and assist with feeding strategies. All systems need to be in good working order to be evaluated.
OSU Extension educators will be on hand to answer any questions about supplementing or feeding the cow herd.
The feeder calibration clinic will go from 8 a.m. to noon.
