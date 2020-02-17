The February distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from December business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from December 16th to 31st and estimated sales from January 1st to January 15th.
The disbursement of $162,604,198 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $2,358,359 from the $160,245,839 distributed to the cities and towns in January last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $30,556,405.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $27,403,349 sales tax disbursement and a $5,898,849 use tax disbursement.
The following list includes new sales and use tax rates for cities, towns and counties and their effective dates.
City Feb. 2020 Feb. 2019
Alva $306,877.94 $371,478.95
Arnett $25,926.71 $27,703.71
Beaver $35,353.45 $34,179.83
Buffalo $19,492.46 $21,753.52
Camargo $1,882.73 $4,838.23
Canton $27,255.50 $44,933.21
Cherokee $56,099.33 $49,982.26
Fairview $119,049.27 $184,886.76
Fargo $3,375.78 $3,410.28
Forgan $3,235.56 $4,215.07
Fort Supply $1,978.95 $2,691.83
Freedom $2,134.84 $15,913.03
Gage $3,560.20 $4,358.63
Hooker $46,499.53 $37,489.31
Laverne $29,537.23 $31,826.24
Leedey $6,156.92 $13,590.12
Longdale $3,427.47 $6,115.62
Mooreland $27,210.75 $25,780.01
Okeene $36,057.33 $39,266.89
Seiling $78,453.62 $130,914.64
Shattuck $45,367.13 $66,852.80
Taloga $4,239.72 $6,424.27
Thomas $42,773.98 $35,869.70
Vici $22,162.11 $29,162.73
Waynoka $42,707.10 $44,368.09
Woodward $960,917.12 $981,836.11
County Feb. 2020 Feb. 2019
Beaver $59,973.79 $65,141.03
Dewey $132,258.59 $436,325.64
Ellis $176,950.01 $255,543.61
Harper $44,318.74 $48,845.77
Major $166,334.24 $465,742.80
Woodward $261,533.29 $321,436.70
