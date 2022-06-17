The Woodward Farmers Market is open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at 13th St. and Locust Ave.
The Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education (ONIE) Project believes that “all families should have access to quality food and having more farmers markets that accept SNAP and EBT allows them better access to the highest quality food their community can offer,” said Meredith Scott, with the ONIE Project.
Members from the ONIE Project will be visiting the Woodward Farmers Market on July 2, along with their camera crew to speak with community leaders.
“There’s immense benefit in accepting SNAP. You are increasing revenue for your producers, getting loyal customers to them and opening up more opportunities to you as a market. Once you accept SNAP, that opens you up to accepting Senior Benefits to OK Fresh,” Scissortail Farmers Market Co-Manager, Meghan Bradley. Senior Farmers Market Benefit is through OKDHS.
“We have lots of recipe cards that have a product feature on one side and tell the shopper how to choose, store and pick the product. Then on the backside it has a healthy recipe. We also have a guide that tells the shopper exactly what they can and can’t buy with their SNAP and Senior Farmers Market Benefit,” Scott said.
The first Saturday of each month the Woodward Farmers Market will also include a flea market. Produce, crafts, baked goods, canned vegetables and salsas. Farm fresh eggs, beef, jerky and other items. Bounce houses, live music and the possibility of having food trucks will be also available.
