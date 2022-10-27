By Ashley Berends
Staff Writer
The Woodward Farmers’ Market Association will have their Fall Fun Day on Saturday Oct. 29. The event is from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. and is located at 13th Street and Locust Avenue.
Activities will include a candy guessing game with a prize, picture with a pumpkin, Jack o’ Lantern painting, bounce house for the kids and a spin the wheel for candy.
Hot chocolate and hot spiced cider will be available along with Pop’s Ice Food Truck and Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.