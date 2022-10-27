By Ashley Berends

Staff Writer

The Woodward Farmers’ Market Association will have their Fall Fun Day on Saturday Oct. 29. The event is from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. and is located at 13th Street and Locust Avenue.

Activities will include a candy guessing game with a prize, picture with a pumpkin, Jack o’ Lantern painting, bounce house for the kids and a spin the wheel for candy.

Hot chocolate and hot spiced cider will be available along with Pop’s Ice Food Truck and Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt. 

