Fargo July Fest is coming up on Saturday, July 11, beginning at 10 a.m. with a Main Street parade.
A donation only BBQ lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. sponsored by the Fargo-Gage Ag Boosters. Games at the park begin at 1:30 p.m. with turtle races, seed spitting, gunny sack races, water balloon and egg tosses and more. For $10 per team, a corn hole tournament will begin at 2:30 p.m.
For a donation to the fire department, a hamburger and hot dog supper will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by bingo. In order to play, bring a small bag gift for entry fee.
Duck races-float will be after supper. Registration for children will be $2 each and $5 for ages 13 and over.
The Fargo Fire Association is sponsoring fireworks at dusk to finish off the day.
