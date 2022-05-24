A time of celebration ended with a nightmare for an area family over the weekend.
The Lee family, who lives between Sharon and Woodward, had just wrapped up a birthday party for their son Daxton and a going away party for their foreign exchange student Sommer on Saturday, when their house caught on fire.
It was around 7:30 to 8 p.m. and Alyssa Lee and her grandmother were cleaning up after the party while her husband Daniel and family were playing dominoes.
“All I can remember is someone saying our back porch was on fire,” Alyssa Lee said. “We immediately grabbed the kids and dogs and got out of the house with the help of our family.
“I honestly don’t remember in that moment what happened. My daughter was screaming, my family was running out of the house and I was standing outside watching my house become engulfed in flames. I was trying to keep my children calm, talk on the phone to dispatch, all while trying to process exactly what was happening.”
Alyssa Lee said there were probably 13 people in the house at the time and everyone got out safely.
Alyssa Lee said her husband was able to salvage a few pictures, but pretty much everything was lost.
The family has been staying in a hotel and a grandparents house while working to get electricity restored so the water well can work.
“We will be living in our fifth wheel until we can figure out what our next step will be,” she said.
The family is receiving support from friends and neighbors.
“This has been the most devastating, overwhelming experience for my family,” she said. “We have been blessed with the amount of support we have received from our church family (Sharon-Mutual Baptist Church), our family, friends and neighbors, co-workers and people we don’t even know.
“People have donated clothes, birthday presents that my son lost in the fire and money. We have been so blessed with all the support we have received.”
Alyssa Lee said her China hutch is covered in soot except for “my children’s baby Bibles, my husband’s Bible on his beside table and my foreign exchange students’ Bible her friend Liz Marlatt gave her for a going away present.”
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to assist the family. To help you can go to gofundme.com/f/daniel-alyssa-lee-family-house-fire-fund.
