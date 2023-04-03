The Woodward Family Fun Fair is happening April 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cheyenne-Arapaho Tribal Communitiy Center. There will be carnival type games, free hot dogs and drawings, according to Karen Harrison, Woodward Area Coalition’s acting chair.
“The Woodward Family Fun Fair is a family wellness event put on by the Woodward Area Coalition,” Harrison said. The idea behind the fair is to raise awareness of health resources by linking families with local resources.
“Bringing these events back to the community has been deemed crucial,” said Andi Hopper, manager for Project Aware Community Grant at WPS. Multiple agencies around Woodward have brought resources together to make the fair happen.
The Fun Fair started years ago, but due to funding, then later Covid, it hasn’t happened in a while, according to Harrison. The event is put on by the Woodward Area Coalition, a group of local agencies aimed to promote safe and healthy lifestyles.
“I’m working alongside a great group of people from various agencies,” Hopper said.
Some of the agencies’ people come from; Western Plains Youth and Family Services, Woodward County Health Department, Northwest Domestic Crisis Services and South Western Oklahoma Development Authority.
The Cheyenne-Arapaho Community Center is located at 43554 County Road, just southeast of Woodward.
