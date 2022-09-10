Family Day at Northwestern Oklahoma State University is Saturday, Oct. 1. The annual event brings families to campus where they can take tours, purchase Ranger gear, shop for tuition scholarships and attend a Ranger soccer and football game.
Families are invited to visit the Alva merchants to “shop for tuition” to register for a $500, $300 or $200 tuition giveaway for the spring semester of 2023.
“Shopping for Tuition” takes place from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, through 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Families can register once per merchant location, and the winning individuals will be presented with their awards during halftime of Saturday’s football game. Must be present at the game to win.
The merchants participating can be found at www.nwosu.edu/family-day. Merchants and updates are added daily online. No purchase is necessary to “shop for tuition.”
Current students whose parent(s) are Northwestern alumni are invited to attend a breakfast with their families in the Student Center Ranger Room, courtesy of the Northwestern Foundation and Alumni Association. Participants should register with John Allen, Alumni Association director, through his email at jwallen@nwosu.edu.
Family Day registration is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Northwestern Student Center commons area. Families will receive free tickets to the football game and a chance to win additional prizes.
After registration, families are invited to participate in the Northwest Mural Fest Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the community of Alva. Students and their families will have the opportunity to shop in the Northwestern Bookstore from 9-10:30 a.m. Families are invited to cheer on Northwestern’s soccer team at the Alva Rec Park as they take on Harding University at 11 a.m.
Families also are invited to the Tailgate Party from 12:30 p.m. until kickoff on the fourth parking tier at Ranger Field. Food and drinks will be served for $3 per person. In case of inclement weather, Northwestern will play host to the tailgate event in the Student Center.
Saturday’s events will wrap up at 2 p.m. when the Northwestern Ranger football team takes on Ouachita Baptist University.
For more information, please contact Ethan Sacket, student success coordinator and NSA sponsor, at egsacket@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8606.
