Fairview won the battle of District A-1 unbeatens at Mooreland's Enterline Field on Friday night.
Jax Barnard tossed four touchdown passes in the first half and the Yellowjackets went on to record a 42-20 victory to keep pace with the Hooker Bulldogs at the top of the A-1 standings. Hooker beat Texhoma 46-0.
Fairview improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district games. Mooreland fell to 6-1 and 4-1.
The Bearcats get another chance at an undefeated team next week when they head west to take on the Hooker Bulldogs.
Fairview led from the start on Friday as Barnard hit Blake Perez for a 40-yard touchdown on the Yellowjackets first possession.
Mooreland countered with a touchdown from Carter Sampson to make it 7-6, but the rest of the half was all Fairview.
Barnard had touchdown passes of three and 10 yards to Brenner Fortune and 48 yards to Isaiah Burris in building the 28-6 lead.
Mooreland stopped one other threat as Sampson intercepted a deflected pass.
The Bearcats fumbled on the first play of the second half, giving Fairview a short field and Perez eventually scored from three yards out.
Fairview added another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, recovering a fumble in the end zone on a fumbled punt attempt by the Bearcats.
Mooreland got late touchdown runs of four and five yards from Grayson Bridges and a two-point conversion by Conner Scarbrough for the 42-20 final.
In two other A-1 games, Burns Flat-Dill City beat Sayre 54-35 and Merritt downed Thomas 39-14.
In District B-1, Shattuck routed Seiling 54-6, Balko-Forgan beat Turpin 56-6 and Laverne handled Canton 68-22.
In District C-1, Boise City beat Geary 48-0, Sharon-Mutual defeated Beaver 60-12 and Waynoka shut out Corn Bible Academy 46-0.
In 5A games of interest, Guthrie dropped Lawton Eisenhower 28-10 and McGuinness shut out Piedmont 18-0.
In 4A games of interest, Bethany defeated Chickasha 38-30, Clinton crushed Weatherford 42-0 and Newcastle beat Elgin 44-21. On Thursday, Elk City blasted Cache 52-7.
