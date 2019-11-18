Woodward area Oklahoma State University (OSU) Extension FCS Educators were awarded First Place National Community Partnership Award, Second place Southern Regional Excellence in Teamwork Award, and Third Place National Excellence in Teamwork Award at the 85th Annual National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Science (NEAFCS).
Lynda Latta and Recia Garcia of Ellis County, along with Rhonda DeVor of Woodward County were honored with these awards for their groundbreaking development of the “Cash in on Quilt Trails” program.
This program has put a definitive spotlight on rural Oklahoma through the Barn Quilts movement, bringing communities together through the cooperating of OSU, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local Governments.
“I am very honored to receive a national award related to the Oklahoma Quilt Trails project in which I am so passionate,” Latta said. “I appreciate all the volunteers that have been instrumental in building this program. I look forward to continued growth of the quilt trails across the area and state.”
According to the press release, the NEAFCS Community Partnership Award recognizes members for outstanding community partnership efforts in meeting the needs of families and communities through collaboration with groups, agencies and consumers. It recognizes members for their efforts in building community partnerships to meet the educational needs and concerns of families and communities.
The NEAFCS Excellence in Teamwork Award was established in 2018 to recognize outstanding Extension Family and Consumer Sciences programs conducted by a multi-disciplinary team. The Extension programs demonstrate effective performance and significant results, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.