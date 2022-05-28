An expanded Classic Bowl kicks off today with golf at the Boiling Springs Golf Club.
Start time for the area golfers is 9:30 a.m.
Golf is one of the new sports added to the Classic Bowl roster this year.
Also new are softball and baseball, scheduled for Monday.
Softball is 1 p.m. at the Woodward High School softball field and baseball is set for 7 p.m. at Fuller Park.
Girls basketball takes the stage on Tuesday with boys basketball Thursday, an awards banquet on Friday and the Classic Bowl parade and football game on Saturday.
Here are the rosters for golf, softball and baseball
Girls golf
Ginna Buller, Turpin; Kiley Chaffin, Turpin; Chloe Cummins, Weatherford; Taylor Ford, Merritt; Lexie Frazier, Merritt; Madelynn Hada, Weatherford; Gabrielle Jordan, Buffalo; Trinity Meliza, Mooreland; Dayli Pollard, Merritt; Taylor Ruch, Laverne; Kiera Stehr, Merritt; Alisa Williams, Mooreland.
Boys golf
William Bullard, Chisholm; Ryan Carlisle, Arapaho-Butler; Ty Elliott, Mooreland; Baylor Gholston, Elk City; Brett Griffith, Arapaho-Butler; Hayden Johnson, Enid; Seth Pritchard, Hooker; Grant Theurer, South Central
Softball
Red
Mattie Baird, Hooker; Brooklyn Bayless, Arnett; Hadley Bohler, Ringwood; Virginia Buller, Turpin; Aaliyah Gutierrez, Guymon; Riley Lenhart, Turpin; Abbee Mann, Leedey; Dru McGehee, Vici; Tobie Moore, Cimarron; Lily Nippert, Woodward; Alanna Noble, Mooreland; Constance Ruiz, Alva; Emmie Swanson, Shattuck; Katelyn Trumbley, Pioneer; Jolie Walker, Hammon
White
Cooper Cayot, OBA; Ashly Chavez, Waukomis; Kaylie Counts, Crescent; Kamry Deal, Laverne; Miranda DeSantiago; Shalynn Hahn, Leedey; Keely Hussey, Okeene; Jorie Kingcade, Covington-Douglas; Alayna Long, Fairview; Makenzie Long, Laverne; Oliva Merry, Texhoma; Taryn Rhodes, Kremlin-Hillsdale; Jerneigh Roberts, Thomas; Larynn Shaffer, Ringwood; Kenna Silas; Justyce Wilson, Woodward
Baseball
Red
Karsten Baggs, Laverne; Matt Bales, Elk City; Donald Blalock, Seiling; Brett Bozarth, Weatherford; David Cronister, Mooreland; Jacob Diller, Timberlake; Jesse Gibson, Shattuck; Brett Griffith, Arapaho-Butler; Peyton Hughes, Woodward; Cy Ontiveros, Vici; Jack Puffinbarger, Leedey; Kaden Slater, Alva; Wyatt Steed, Watonga; Dru Steffes, Canute; Dakota Wingo, Pioneer.
White
Ryan Carlisle, Arapaho-Butler; Nick Deterding, Chisholm; Sam Hoffman, Weatherford; Ethan Jenlink, Timberlake; Tayon Johnson, Crescent; Jayden Krajnik, Elk City; Kooper Long, Laverne; Cale Nelson, Vici; Josh Nulte, Okarche; Gunnar Oakes, Thomas; Drake Page, Leedey; Leyton Parker; Colt Randall, Canute; Parker Schmitz, Woodward; Jaxon Spikes, Hammon; Cooper White, Mooreland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.