An inmate from Ellis County who escaped Thursday in Woodward is now back in jail, according to a Facebook post from the Ellis County Sheriff's Department.
Sean Duncan Pulver was arrested at Walgreens on Sunday morning by Woodward police officers and returned to Ellis County custody. He had run away Thursday after being brought to Woodward for mental health services. His original charges were domestic abuse and interrupting an emergency phone call in Ellis County.
In the Facebook post, the Ellis County Sheriff's Department offered thanks to the Woodward Police, Woodward County Sheriff and all citizens that called in tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.