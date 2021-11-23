Entries are being accepted for the annual Dixie Waddle Memorial Gingerbread Contest at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum until Saturday, Dec. 4
Museum Director Robin Hohweiler said judging will take place the following week on Dec. 7 and the display of entries will be in the Foster Room until Jan. 8.
“We had a smaller field of entries last year, probably due to COVID,” said Hohweiler. “We’re certainly looking forward to having a larger number of entries this year.”
There are two categories: Adult, age 16-up; and Child, ages 8-15. There are cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place entries in each category with a Best of Show prize also in each category.
“The biggest thing participants should remember is that no gingerbread kits will be allowed. All work must be an original design with all edible components,” Hohweiler said. “In years past we’ve had some very imaginative entries and we’re looking forward to the same this year. The museum always smells so wonderful with all that gingerbread in here. This is a great draw for us during the month of December.”
Entry packets are available for download on the museum’s website at www.nwok-pipm.org. Interested participants may also visit the museum at 2009 Williams Ave to obtain an entry packet.
