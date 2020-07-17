Are you bored in the house, and you’re in the house bored? Dust off your cameras and focus those lenses, it’s time for the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum Annual Photography contest.
This year’s theme is “Unique & Unusual” with the usual eight categories:
1. Scenic. 2. Landscape. 3. Portraits. 4. Still Life. 5. Floral. 6. Animal. 7. Insect. 8. Black and White
There will also be the Theme Award and Best of Show up for grabs.
Each category will have a first, second and third place winner. First prize is $50, second is $25 and third is $15. The Theme Award winner will receive $100 and the Best of Show will receive $150.
All entries must be submitted to the Museum by 5 p.m. Aug. 29. According to the Museum, each entry must be accompanied by a completed entry form and fee. Submissions for the Theme award should be marked as such on the entry form. Entry fees are $10 per entry or $25 for three. Entry forms are also available at nwok-pipm.org.
Judging for the contest will be on Tuesday Sept. 1. The show featuring a number of submissions will be open to the public beginning Sept. 5 and will close Oct. 24 following a reception for the winners from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on rules and regulations, contact the Museum at 580-256-6136 or visit nwok-pipm.org.
