Open enrollment has started at the Woodward Christian Academy for the upcoming school year.
The Pre-K3 through 12th grade school requests that enrollment is completed by Aug. 22, the first day of classes, according to Secretary Jodi Johnson.
Parent orientation is scheduled for Aug. 20 around 6:30 p.m. Any parents interested in WCA are welcome to attend to just listen and meet the staff, before filling out enrollment forms, Johnson said.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 5, the office will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the week.
Parents can pick up applications in person or print them from the school website, www.woodwardchristianacademy.com. Applications can be turned in at the front office, along with shot records.
Morning hours for the Pre-K3 class have filled up at this time, but the afternoon slot is still open, Johnson said.
For more information, contact the school at 580-256-1877 or stop by the school located at 1900 Kansas Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.