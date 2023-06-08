Long-time Nescatunga Arts Festival fine arts vendor Salye Gorrell of Enid was named the Best of Show winner during this year’s festival held on the campus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma, June 2-4.
Gorrell placed first in watercolor, second in both pastel and graphics/pen & ink/pencil and third in oil and acrylic.
More than 50 fine artists, crafters, authors and sugar show artists participated in the event this year.
A list of other fine artists who earned ribbons at the 52nd festival follows:
Designer Arts and Jewelry – first, Lora Bromley, Tonganoxie, Kansas; second, April Kellman, McLoud; third, Warren Little, Alva
Fiber Arts – first, Lorraine Case, Alva; second, Kelly Walker, Drummond; JoDe Bradt, Alva
Graphics/pen & ink/pencil – first, Angelia Case, Alva; third, Warren Little, Alva
Mixed Media – first, Elliott Ridgway, Tulsa; second, Jacob Baker, Broken Arrow; third, Faith Sears-Davis, Lawton
Oil and Acrylics – first, Tony Trammell, Moore; second, Marsha Campbell, Tulsa
Pastel – first, Warren Little, Alva
Photography – first, David Billen, Edmond; second, Valarie Case, Alva; third, Angelia Case, Alva
Pottery – first, Yusuf Etudaiye, Tulsa
Sculpture – first, Yusuf Etudaiye, Tulsa; second, Warren Little, Alva; third, John McGinnis, Alva
Watercolor – second, Amber Anderson, Woodward; Kristy San Soucie, Hardtner, Kansas
Student winner – Mariah Thompson, Alva
Ken Kelsey of Ringwood served as this year’s fine arts judge.
