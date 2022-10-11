Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.