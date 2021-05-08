Emily Beaner and Max Cheap won regional titles to lead the Woodward contingent in the Class 5A regional track meet at Altus on Friday.
Beaner won the girls 400 meter race with a time of 1:04.44 and Cheap took first in the boys high jump with a leap of 6-2.
Beaner and Anna Sims also qualified for next week's state meet in the high jump, finishing second and third respectively.
The top three finishers in each event automatically qualified for state and others could be added depending on results from other regionals.
Other automatic qualifiers on the boys side were Danzel Emery, second in the 110 hurdles, and Taelen Laird, second in the long jump.
The state meet is in Ardmore on Saturday.
Class 5A Regional at Altus
Woodward results
Girls
3200 relay - 4, 11:20.88.
100 hurdles - 4. Jessica Davis, 17.84. 5, Avery Williams, 17.89.
800 - 6, Isabela Weber, 2:50.32.
400 - 1, Emily Beaner, 1:04.44.
High jump - 2, Emily Beaner, 5-0. 3, Anna Sims, 4-10.
Discus - 6, Kylee Swindle, 111-6.
Boys
110 hurdles - 2, Danzel Emery, 17.18.
300 hurdles - 5, Danzel Emery, 45.91.
1600 relay - 5, 3:38.31.
High jump - 1, Max Cheap, 6-2. 4, Sam Cheap, 5-8.
Long jump - 2, Taelen Laird, 20-7. 4. Max Cheap, 19-1.5.
