World bareback riding champion Tim O'Connell got the final night of the Elks Rodeo off to an explosive start by riding 'Forward Motion' to first place finish on Saturday at Crystal Beach Arena.
O'Connell, a three time world champion, scored an 89 on the famed Beutler and Son National Finals horse to win the event. He was 2.5 points better than Pascal Isabelle and Jesse Pope.
It was a strong final performance in other events as well. In breakaway roping, a former WPRA all-around champion Lari Dee Guy posted caught her calf in three seconds to take first place. Randi Holliday was second in 3.2 seconds.
Ryan Jarrett of Comanche won the all-around title and also took the calf roping with an 8.6 second run from slack earlier in the week. Hagen Houck (9.1) was second and Cade Swor and Marty Yates (9.4) tied for third.
Sterling Crawley on Saturday posted an 87 on Nutrena's Rage in saddle bronc riding to tie Brody Cress for first place.
Steer wrestling winners were Trell Etabuer and Tanner Bruner who recorded 3.8 second runs. In an ultra fast event it took a 4.3 second run just to get into the top 10.
Cheyenne Wimberley's 17.06 second run in the slack on Tuesday held up the entire week as she won the barrel racing. Paige Jones was second and Brittany Diaz third.
In team roping, Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins II won with 4.4 seconds and five teams tied for second place with 4.9 seconds.
Tyler Bingham and T. J. Gray tied for the bull riding title wit 84.5 points. There were only six qualified rides over the entire four days of riding.
Saturday night's crowd was packed as this was the first major rodeo where fans were allowed since mid-March and the total payout, adding in the new breakaway roping event, was around $170,000, a new record for the Elks Rodeo.
There were around 800 total entries for the rodeo, also a record.
Final elks rodeo results
All-around cowboy: Ryan Jarrett, $3,893, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Tim O'Connell, 89 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Pendleton Whisky's Forward Motion, $3,218; 2. (tie) Pascal Isabelle and Jesse Pope, 86.5, $2,145 each; 4. (tie) Hunter Green, Jake Brown and Caleb Bennett, 84, $822 each; 7. Chad Rutherford, 83.5, $429; 8. Tilden Hooper, 82.5, $322.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Trell Etbauer and Tanner Brunner, 3.8 seconds, $3,266 each; 3. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Nick Guy, 4.0, $2,540 each; 5. Will Lummus, 4.1, $1,996; 6. (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Kyle Irwin, Cody Devers and McLane Arballo, 4.2, $1,089 each; 10. (tie) Jarek VanPetten, Blake Knowles and Clayton Hass, 4.3, $60 each.
Team roping: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.4 seconds, $5,510 each; 2. (tie) Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, Tyler Waters/Jim Ross Cooper, Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Pace Freed/Dustin Searcy, 4.9, $3,770 each; 7. Reno Stoebner/Lane Siggins, 5.0, $2,030; 8. (tie) Blake Hughes/Derrick Jantzen and Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 5.1, $1,160 each; 10. Wyatt Imus/Joseph Harrison, 5.2, $290.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Brody Cress, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Pendleton Whisky's Four Aces, and Sterling Crawley, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Nutrena's Rage, 87 points, $2,820 each; 3. Treyson Antonick, 85, $1,809; 4. Colt Gordon, 82.5, $1,170; 5. Trent Burd, 81.5, $745; 6. Hardy Braden, 81, $532; 7. Brady Hill, 80, $426; 8. Logan Cook, 79.5, $319.
Tie-down roping: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 8.6 seconds, $3,893; 2. Hagen Houck, 9.1, $3,484; 3. (tie) Cade Swor and Marty Yates, 9.4, $2,869 each; 5. (tie) King Pickett and Luke Madsen, 9.6, $2,049 each; 7. (tie) Richard Newton and Ike Fontenot, 9.9, $1,230 each; 9. Kyle Lucas, 10.0, $615; 10. (tie) Robert Mathis, Tyson Durfey and Chance Oftedahl, 10.1, $68 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.06 seconds, $4,356; 2. Paige Jones, 17.07, $3,485; 3. Britany Diaz, 17.12, $2,831; 4. (tie) Sidney Forrest and Ivy Hurst, 17.13, $1,960 each; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 17.17, $1,307; 7. Dona Kay Rule, 17.20, $1,089; 8. Stevi Hillman, 17.21, $980; 9. Sabra O'Quinn, 17.23, $871; 10. Jessica Routier, 17.27, $762; 11. Ashley Castleberry, 17.29, $653; 12. (tie) Lois Ferguson, Kynder Starr and Christine Laughlin, 17.30, $436 each; 15. Hailey Kinsel-Lockwood, 17.31, $218.
Breakaway roping: 1. Lari Dee Guy, 3.0 seconds, $2676; 2. Randi Holliday, 3.2 seconds, $2327; 3. (tie) Kirby Eppert and Jordan Fabrizio and Donna Charmasson, 3.5 seconds, $1629 each; 6. Kelsie Chace, 3.6 seconds, $931; 7. (tie) JJ Hampton and Brandi Hollenbeck, 4.0 seconds, $407 each. (total payoff, $11,637)
Bull riding: * 1. (tie) Tyler Bingham, on Powder River Rodeo's No. 706, and TJ Gray, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Cash Flow, 84.5 points, $3,929 each; 3. Kole Bowman, 82.5, $2,580; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 82, $1,728; 5. Tim Bingham, 79, $1,160; 6. Jeston Mead, 72, $876; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $158,580. Stock contractor: Beutler & Son Rodeo. Sub-contractor: Powder River Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Vickie Shireman. Officials: Joe Bob Locke, Butch Kirby and Steve Knowles. Timers: Tammy Braden and Cindy Gillespie. Announcers: Charlie Throckmorton and James Horcasitas. Specialty acts: John Harrison and Bobby Reid. Bullfighters: Chuck Swisher, Riley McKettrick and Nathan Jestes. Clown/barrelman: John Harrison. Flankmen: Joseph Hales and Rhett Beutler. Chute bosses: Bennie Beutler and Matt Scott. Pickup men: Shandon Stalls and Dusty Moore. Photographers: Phill Kitts and Steve Gray. Music director: Jill Franzen Loden.
