Here are the current standings after Wednesday’s performance in the Woodward Elks Rodeo. Three performances remain.
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 84.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Boomerang; 2. Tom Webster, 79; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling leaders: 1. (tie) Clayton Hass and Jesse Keysaer, 4.4 seconds each; 3. Riley Duvall, 4.9; 4. (tie) Don Payne and Laramie Warren, 5.4 each; 6. Tucker Alberts, 6.8.
Team roping leaders: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 4.3 seconds; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.4; 3. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.9; 4. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 5.0; 5. (tie) Ryon Joe Boatright/Kingston Chang and Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 5.2 each.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Weston Patterson, 83.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Ridge Walker; 2. Jacobs Crawley, 82; 3. Sterling Crawley, 80; 4. Jake Burwash, 70.5; 5. Sam Martin, 69; 6. Rowdy Chesser, 66.5.
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Reid Zapalac, 8.8 seconds; 2. Marty Yates, 8.9; 3. Shad Mayfield, 9.2; 4. (tie) Blane Cox and Garrett Elmore, 9.3 each; 6. (tie) Garrett Busby and John Pereira, 9.4 each.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Sadie Wolaver, 17.13 seconds; 2. (tie) Kylee Scribner and Leslie Smalygo, 17.15 each; 4. Sissy Winn, 17.17; 5. Taylor Johnson, 17.20; 6. Ali Armstrong, 17.31.
Breakaway roping leaders: 1. Kamie Landolfi, 2.3 seconds; 2. (tie) Maddy Deerman and Cadee Williams, 2.4 each; 4. (tie) Amber Crawford and Taylor Hanchey, 2.5 each; 6. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli, Cheyanne Guillory and Lynn Smith, 2.6 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Ryan Willberg, 9.9 seconds, $1,696; 2. Jess Tierney, 10.5, $1,404; 3. Clay Long, 11.2, $1,111; 4. Scott Snedecor, 12.0, $819; 5. Tuff Hardman, 12.2, $526; 6. Taylor Santos, 12.3, $292. Second round: 1. Clay Long, 11.1 seconds, $1,696; 2. Ora Taton, 12.0, $1,404; 3. Luke Blanton, 12.4, $1,111; 4. Kyle Cauthorn, 12.8, $819; 5. Tuff Hardman, 12.9, $526; 6. Scott Snedecor, 13.0, $292. Third round: 1. Hudson Wallace, 10.4 seconds, $1,696; 2. Bryce Davis, 10.7, $1,404; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 10.9, $1,111; 4. (tie) Cody Lee and Tony Reina, 11.1, $673 each; 6. Luke Blanton, 11.5, $292. Average: 1. (tie) Clay Long and Cole Patterson, 38.2 seconds on three head, $2,325 each; 3. Jess Tierney, 40.2, $1,667; 4. (tie) Taylor Santos and Tuff Hardman, 40.3, $1,009 each; 6. Ryan Willberg, 40.7, $439.
Bull riding leaders: No qualified rides.
