Riley Duvall of Checotah catches his steer on this run in the steer wrestling event at the Woodward Elks Rodeo Wednesday night. Duvall's 4.9-second run was good for second place after the first day of competition. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Here are the current standings after Wednesday’s performance in the Woodward Elks Rodeo. Three performances remain.

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 84.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Boomerang; 2. Tom Webster, 79; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. (tie) Clayton Hass and Jesse Keysaer, 4.4 seconds each; 3. Riley Duvall, 4.9; 4. (tie) Don Payne and Laramie Warren, 5.4 each; 6. Tucker Alberts, 6.8.

Team roping leaders: 1. Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne, 4.3 seconds; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.4; 3. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.9; 4. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 5.0; 5. (tie) Ryon Joe Boatright/Kingston Chang and Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 5.2 each.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Weston Patterson, 83.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Ridge Walker; 2. Jacobs Crawley, 82; 3. Sterling Crawley, 80; 4. Jake Burwash, 70.5; 5. Sam Martin, 69; 6. Rowdy Chesser, 66.5.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Reid Zapalac, 8.8 seconds; 2. Marty Yates, 8.9; 3. Shad Mayfield, 9.2; 4. (tie) Blane Cox and Garrett Elmore, 9.3 each; 6. (tie) Garrett Busby and John Pereira, 9.4 each.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Sadie Wolaver, 17.13 seconds; 2. (tie) Kylee Scribner and Leslie Smalygo, 17.15 each; 4. Sissy Winn, 17.17; 5. Taylor Johnson, 17.20; 6. Ali Armstrong, 17.31.

Breakaway roping leaders: 1. Kamie Landolfi, 2.3 seconds; 2. (tie) Maddy Deerman and Cadee Williams, 2.4 each; 4. (tie) Amber Crawford and Taylor Hanchey, 2.5 each; 6. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli, Cheyanne Guillory and Lynn Smith, 2.6 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Ryan Willberg, 9.9 seconds, $1,696; 2. Jess Tierney, 10.5, $1,404; 3. Clay Long, 11.2, $1,111; 4. Scott Snedecor, 12.0, $819; 5. Tuff Hardman, 12.2, $526; 6. Taylor Santos, 12.3, $292. Second round: 1. Clay Long, 11.1 seconds, $1,696; 2. Ora Taton, 12.0, $1,404; 3. Luke Blanton, 12.4, $1,111; 4. Kyle Cauthorn, 12.8, $819; 5. Tuff Hardman, 12.9, $526; 6. Scott Snedecor, 13.0, $292. Third round: 1. Hudson Wallace, 10.4 seconds, $1,696; 2. Bryce Davis, 10.7, $1,404; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 10.9, $1,111; 4. (tie) Cody Lee and Tony Reina, 11.1, $673 each; 6. Luke Blanton, 11.5, $292. Average: 1. (tie) Clay Long and Cole Patterson, 38.2 seconds on three head, $2,325 each; 3. Jess Tierney, 40.2, $1,667; 4. (tie) Taylor Santos and Tuff Hardman, 40.3, $1,009 each; 6. Ryan Willberg, 40.7, $439.

Bull riding leaders: No qualified rides.

